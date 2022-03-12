Mets acquire ace pitcher Chris Bassitt from the Oakland A’s

The New York Mets have acquired starting pitcher Chris Bassitt in a trade with the Oakland Athletics on Saturday night — adding another high-powered right-hander to the bullpen in Queens.

The move, which is the Mets first big splash after the MLB lockout ended, will send two pitching prospects, J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller, to Oakland, while bringing in the All-Star Bassitt to shore-up their already-stellar lineup of pitchers.

Bassitt, 33, has spent most of his big league career with the A’s, after a brief stint with the Detroit Tigers in 2014.

The right-hander has posted a career 3.47 ERA, while recording a 31-25 win-loss record. Last season, Bassitt recorded a 3.15 ERA, and went 12-4 for the A’s — and earned his first All-Star appearance.

Bassitt’s 2021 season was briefly interrupted in August when he was struck in the face by a line drive, which forced him to undergo facial surgery. He thankfully returned to action just a few weeks later.

The Mets will now boast a fearsome roster of pitchers that includes Bassitt, Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker.

The trade also marks one of the biggest roster changes since billionaire Steve Cohen purchased the franchise in 2020.

