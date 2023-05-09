Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

Mets to play Phillies in MLB London Series 2024

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
comments
Posted on
Mets MLB London Series
London Stadium during the 2019 MLB London Series. (Wikimedia Commons)

The Mets are headed across the pond in 2024 to take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Major League Baseball’s London Series, according to a report by Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci

This will be just the third time ever that the Mets will play regular-season games outside of the United States. They played the San Diego Padres in Monterrey, Mexico in 1996 and the Chicago Cubs at the famed Tokyo Dome in Japan to kick off the 2000 season. 

Pete Alonso Mets
New York Mets’ Pete Alonso reacts after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Games for MLB’s London Series will be played at London Stadium — a 60,000-plus outdoor venue that is the home of Premier League side West Ham United. The Yankees and Boston Red Sox played in the inaugural London Series back in 2019 where the soccer pitch was transformed into a ballpark that featured dimensions of 330 feet down each foul line, and 385 feet to center field — which also featured a 16-foot wall.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play in England on June 24-25 this season as Major League Baseball continues its efforts to expand the game to more international sites. In the near future, regular-season games are expected to be played in Seoul, South Korea and Paris, France alongside Mexico, Japan, Australia, and London.

For more on the Mets, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC