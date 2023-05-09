Mets to play Phillies in MLB London Series 2024

The Mets are headed across the pond in 2024 to take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Major League Baseball’s London Series, according to a report by Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci.

This will be just the third time ever that the Mets will play regular-season games outside of the United States. They played the San Diego Padres in Monterrey, Mexico in 1996 and the Chicago Cubs at the famed Tokyo Dome in Japan to kick off the 2000 season.

Games for MLB’s London Series will be played at London Stadium — a 60,000-plus outdoor venue that is the home of Premier League side West Ham United. The Yankees and Boston Red Sox played in the inaugural London Series back in 2019 where the soccer pitch was transformed into a ballpark that featured dimensions of 330 feet down each foul line, and 385 feet to center field — which also featured a 16-foot wall.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play in England on June 24-25 this season as Major League Baseball continues its efforts to expand the game to more international sites. In the near future, regular-season games are expected to be played in Seoul, South Korea and Paris, France alongside Mexico, Japan, Australia, and London.

