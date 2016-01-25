Mets to retire Mike Piazza’s No. 31

The Mets have only retired three numbers before.

Mike Piazza’s legacy will now have a permanent place at Citi Field.

The Mets announced Monday they will retire the soon-to-be Hall of Famer’s No. 31 at the Queens ballpark on July 30. The ceremonies will be part of a weekend long celebration of 47-year-old retired catcher, which includes a replica jersey and bobblehead giveaways.

“We are truly thrilled to honor Mike by retiring his number during a weekend-long celebration recognizing his incredible career,” Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said in a statement.

Piazza, who played with the team between 1998 and 2005 and helped lead the Mets to their 2000 World Series appearance, joins greats Tom Seaver, Gil Hodges and Casey Stengel as the only other team members to have their numbers retired.

“My time as a Met was truly special and I want to thank Fred, Saul, Jeff and the entire organization for this incredible gesture,” Piazza said in a statement.