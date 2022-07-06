Mets trade rumors: DH options aplenty for power-needy lineup

Tuesday night’s 1-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds further exacerbated the New York Mets’ need for a power bat to bolster a lineup that has seen production dry up as of late.

So is the dangerous game to play when focused on slow, methodical rallies that rely so heavily on timely two-out hitting.

In their previous eight games entering Wednesday night’s series finale against the Reds, the Mets have averaged just 2.5 runs per game while going 3-5.

Through that stretch (and well beyond it), the Mets have had a black hole in terms of production at the designated hitter and catcher spots — issues that we opined last week could be filled by the organization’s top prospect in Francisco Alvarez, who made his Triple-A debut earlier this week.

General manager Billy Eppler will have to get more proven depth at one — if not both — areas of need, though, if he wants to see his Mets fulfill preseason expectations and make a strong October push.

It makes the Mets logical big fish to watch for leading up to Major League Baseball’s Aug. 2 trade deadline where a number of options will be available to at least inquire about.

Here are some of the top options that could be considered:

Josh Bell, Washington Nationals

With talks continuing to swirl around an exit for Dominic Smith, pursuing Bell or another first baseman makes an abundance of sense as a primary DH option that could back up Pete Alonso when he needs a rest from defensive duties. Bell is often overlooked in the conversation of top-tier first basemen in the National League given the seasons that Alonso and Paul Goldschmidt are having, but he’s been superb, batting .315 with a .906 OPS, 12 home runs, and 47 RBI. The big question is whether the Mets would have to pay more — if they even get the chance — to acquire an All-Star from a divisional rival.

Top Sportsbook Offers

Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles

Mancini’s name has been included in MLB trade rumors since the spring as the low-budget Orioles continue to purge important pieces of their organization, and the Mets are reportedly researching the possibilities of reuniting him with Buck Showalter (h/t Jon Heyman, New York Post. The 30-year-old’s game continues to ease back near an All-Star form experienced in 2019 before missing the entire 2020 campaign due to a battle with colon cancer, batting .281 with a .785 OPS, eight home runs, and 32 RBI in 73 games. Mancini not only can DH or backup Alonso at first, but he provides outfield depth, too, for Starling Marte and Mark Canha.

Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

Contreras is undoubtedly the best catcher in the National League right now and the Cubs’ most valuable trade piece as they flounder in the National League Central. With an .890 OPS and 13 home runs, his production is miles better than what the Mets are currently getting out of James McCann and Tomas Nido. Such an acquisition could be the truest form of a rental, though, as Alvarez continues to loom as the Mets’ starting catcher of the future for years to come. There also would be some concern about introducing a brand-new catcher to the team’s pitching staff for the stretch run — even if that rotation just got Max Scherzer back with Jacob deGrom not too far behind.

CJ Cron, Colorado Rockies

The 32-year-old first baseman is on pace to have a career year with the lowly Rockies, slashing .297/.347/,552 (.899 OPS) with 20 home runs and 65 RBI through 81 games. But the fact that he’s under contract through the 2023 season will either make his asking price significantly higher or could deter the Rockies from putting him on the market altogether at the deadline. There also is the concern of the offensive regression that comes from a player leaving the hitter-friendly Coors Field, especially when they could potentially head to a pitcher-friendly park like Citi Field.

For more Mets coverage, visit AMNY.com