World Series tickets at Citi Field already a hot item

With the Mets on the verge of their first World Series since 2000, ticket prices on the resale market were …

The 7 Line Army appears in the centerfield stands during Game 2 of the NLCS against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

With the Mets on the verge of their first World Series since 2000, ticket prices on the resale market were soaring as of Wednesday afternoon.

The average secondary market sales price was $975 for a potential Game 3 at Citi Field next Friday, $1,075 for Game 4 Saturday and $1,105 for Game 5 Sunday, according to SeatGeek.com, which aggregates data for a number of resale sites.

Chris Leyden, a content analyst for SeatGeek, said Games 3, 4 and 5 are well positioned to command premium prices.

“Mets fans will not only have the convenience of weekend games, but they also have the potential to see their team clinch in Games 4 and 5,” he said. “These two factors will likely increase demand for tickets relative to Games 1 and 2, which will be on weeknights.”

Leyden said prices rise and fall based on how a series is unfolding. For example, prices for Game 4 of the NLCS at Wrigley Field were down more than 50 percent compared to when the series started, thanks to the Cubs’ struggles against the Mets.

“It’s a bit of a Catch-22 for Mets fans, because if they are up 2-0 [in the World Series] and coming back to New York, demand for tickets will drive prices up,” Leyden said. “But if they are down 0-2 when they come back tickets may be cheaper, but they will have no chance of clinching at home.”

Leyden said World Series tickets on the resale market are running significantly higher for potential games in Kansas City than in Toronto.