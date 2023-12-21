Quantcast
Sports

Mitchell Robinson’s Knicks career derailed by injury bug

Mitchell Robinson Knicks
Dec 8, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) looks on during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

This year looked as though it was going to be different for Mitchell Robinson. 

The continuously developing center continued his ascent as one of the most dominant big men in the NBA, leading the NBA with 112 offensive boards in just 21 games before suffering an ankle injury during the Knicks’ Dec. 8 loss to the Boston Celtics. 

Three days later, the team announced that he would need to undergo surgery — which he did last week — to repair the area and then would be reevaluated in eight to 10 weeks. 

It doesn’t look like the Knicks needed that long to comprehend the scope of the injury. 

NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Knicks applied for a Disabled Player Exception worth $7.8 million upon the projection that Robinson will miss the rest of the 2023-24 season.

Mitchell Robinson Knicks
Nov 28, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson’s inability to stay healthy has repeatedly kept him out of the Knicks lineup since his arrival to the pros in 2018. He’s missed 10 or more games in five of his six seasons and 20 or more three times.

Now with over two-thirds of the season remaining, the Knicks will have to mend their center position on the fly. Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims will see a bump in play, but the latter suffered a sprained right ankle that will keep him out for at least a week. It forced the Knicks to give minutes to 38-year-old veteran Taj Gibson.

For more on Mitchell Robinson and the Knicks, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Home Pros

Find a pro

