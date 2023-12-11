Mitchell Robinson injury: Knicks C undergoing ankle surgery

Nov 28, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will undergo left ankle surgery this week, the team announced on Monday, and will be re-evaluated in eight to 10 weeks.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury during the Knicks Dec. 8 game against the Boston Celtics, limiting his night to just 18 minutes. He underwent x-rays that head coach Tom Thibodeau initially said were negative, even going as far as to say that he was “fine,” after the 133-122 loss — sentiments that were echoed by Robinson himself.

“I think I took a wrong step, maybe,” he said.

Robinson has been enjoying his best season as a pro, averaging 6.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, including 5.3 offensive boards per night. His 112 total offensive rebounds leads the NBA.

“I think this year he’s gone to another level,” Thibodeau said of Robinson last month. “The growth has been great. He’s critical to our team. His teammates have a great appreciation — coaches, the organization — for all the little things that he does to help the team succeed.”

In his absence, a platoon of Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims will have to step up to assume the bulk of the minutes at center.

The Knicks are also dealing with recent injuries to starting point guard Jalen Brunson, who is dealing with a left ankle sprain, and Immanuel Quickley, who is suffering from right knee inflammation.

