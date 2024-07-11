MLB roundup: Mets stay surging, Yankees squeak past Rays

Jul 9, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees second base Gleyber Torres (25) hits an RBI single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Severino tossed 6 1/3 solid innings and combined with three relievers on a five-hitter for the New York Mets, who beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 on Wednesday night at Citi Field.

Jose Iglesias was 3-for-4 with the go-ahead two-RBI single in a four-run sixth inning for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo homered in the first and Mark Vientos tied the score with a run-scoring double in the sixth against Patrick Corbin (1-9). Vientos, Pete Alonso, and Tyrone Taylor had two hits apiece. Severino (6-3) allowed two runs on four hits — all in the fourth inning — and three walks while striking out four.

Juan Yepez had a run-scoring single in the fourth inning for the Nationals, who fell to 3-7 in July. Lane Thomas singled, scored a run and stole a base.

Yankees 2, Rays 1

Trent Grisham drove in two runs to lift New York past Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Grisham had an RBI double in the second inning, hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth and chased down a line drive to right-center field to end the eighth. Juan Soto had two of the six hits for the Yankees, who posted just their fifth win in their last 19 games.

Tim Hill (3-0) relieved starter Marcus Stroman in the fifth inning and worked out of a bases-loaded jam after striking out Josh Lowe and inducing Randy Arozarena to fly out to right field. He picked up the win after allowing two hits and striking out two batters in one inning of work.

