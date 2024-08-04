MLB roundup: Judge hits No. 41 in Yankees win over Jays, Brazoban undone in Mets loss to Angels

Aug 3, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays with right fielder Juan Soto (22) during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer in the first inning to increase his major-league-leading total to 41 as the host New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Saturday.

After reaching 40 homers for the third time in his career in the opening inning Friday, Judge blasted his 16th first-inning homer of the season on Saturday off Jose Berrios (9-9), tying the team record set by Hall of Famer Babe Ruth in 1927. It was Judge’s sixth homer in his past eight games.

Trent Grisham and Anthony Volpe also hit two-run homers as the Yankees won for the sixth time in seven games. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and went 3-for-3 against New York’s Carlos Rodon (12-7). Guerrero also singled in the fourth and doubled in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to 16 games.

Angels 5, Mets 4

Zach Neto’s go-ahead three-run homer capped a wild seventh inning as Los Angeles edged New York in the middle game of their interleague series in Anaheim, CA.

J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh against Hunter Strickland before the Angels built a two-out rally against Huascar Brazoban (1-3).

The right-hander opened the bottom half of the inning by striking out Jo Adell and Matt Thaiss. Michael Stefanic singled and Nolan Schanuel walked before Neto won an eight-pitch battle with Brazoban by homering over the left field wall.

For more on the Mets and Yankees, visit AMNY.com