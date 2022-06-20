The New York Knicks may not have a lottery pick, but one projected draftee at Thursday’s NBA Draft in Brooklyn told reporters that he could see himself wearing the orange and blue.

Projected lottery pick Jaden Ivey said on Monday that “there could be situations where I could land to New York.” The comment came unprompted just days before the draft is set to take place in one of New York’s rival’s home buildings.

The Knicks have been at the center of speculation that they could try to trade up in the draft, with the Sacramento Kings being viewed as one of the potential trade partners. Ivey’s comments that he hasn’t had any contact with the Kings and he did not work out for them have only added fuel to the fire.

Jaden Ivey said he hasn’t been in contact with the Kings and hasn’t worked out for them. “If I got drafted there, it wouldn’t be the worst option.” — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) June 20, 2022

New York currently owns the No. 11 pick in this year’s draft.

“Obviously a tremendous opportunity. A tremendous organization in the New York Knicks,” Ivey said. “Obviously I would be honored to be able to play there. They recently just made the playoffs two years ago. I feel like I could compliment the organization and help them win if they drafted me.”

Ivey would be a boost for the Knicks who was a big part of Purdue’s run to the Sweet 16 last season during his sophomore year. He averaged 17.3 points, 3.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 37% from three-point range.

He would also be a big compliment to the young players that New York already has in RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Cam Reddish. The prospect of playing alongside Barrett or Julius Randle was one that intrigued Ivey.

Jaden Ivey feels like he'd be a great fit with the Knicks: "I have that DNA to be a winner. Guys like RJ Barrett…they want to win." pic.twitter.com/SNY6Xdgx8a — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) June 20, 2022

“I think I could definitely fit,” Ivey said. “I feel like I have that DNA to be a winner. Obviously, you gotta have guys that want to win in order to win. And I feel like RJ Barrett, they wanna win. It starts just in practice and I feel like I just have that DNA to win. We’re just gonna see what happens.”

Ivey’s comments weren’t the only bit of news that caught Knicks fans attention on Monday. Earlier in the day, the Knicks had been linked as a possible suitor for Kyrie Irving if things do not work out in Brooklyn.