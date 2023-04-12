NBA releases full Nets-Sixers first round schedule

Nets fans plan accordingly.

The NBA released the full schedule for the playoffs on Wednesday. It had already been known that the Nets and Sixers would start their series on Saturday in Philadelphia at 1 p.m.

Now we know that Game 2 will take place on Monday at 7:30 p.m. before the series shifts to Brooklyn for Game 3 and Game 4 next Thursday and Saturday. If necessary, Game 5 would occur on Monday at Wells Fargo Center, Game 6 would return to Barclays Center on Thursday and a deciding Game 7 would be on Saturday.

The games will air nationally on TNT, ESPN and ABC respectively. Game 1 will air locally on My9. Below is the complete playoff schedule for the Nets first-round series with the 76ers.

