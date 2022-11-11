Week 11 College Football: #16 N.C. State vs Boston College preview, how to watch, more

N.C. State Wolfpack looks to build on their win over Wake Forest when they take on the Boston College Eagles.

#16 N.C. State Wolfpack (7-2) vs. Boston College Eagles (2-7)

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, November 12th

Saturday, November 12th Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network

Betting Stats:

Spread: NCSU -19.5

NCSU -19.5 Over/Under: 41 points

Matchup:

History is on the line in N.C. State’s final home game of the season, searching to break a program record with 17-consecutive wins at Carter-Finley Stadium. Honoring the group of athletes that got N.C. State to this point on Senior Day, the Wolfpack has plenty to play for against a less-than-stellar Boston College team.

That’s not to say the Eagles won’t put up a fight, however. History sides with Boston College in the all-time record between the programs, with the Eagles holding a 10-8 advantage over the Pack. N.C. State has gotten the better of BC in the last five meetings, winning three of them, but has never managed a longer win streak than two games against the ACC Atlantic foe.

Normally, an opponent losing their starting quarterback would be a benefit to the team playing them. Much like N.C. State’s renewed offense under MJ Morris, however, Boston College reached new heights under center with a true freshman following fifth-year Phil Jurkovec’s knee injury.

Emmett Morehead took over in Jurkovec’s absence and lit the box score up, despite the one-score loss to Duke a week ago. Throwing for 330 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions, Morehead managed Boston College’s best quarterback performance of the season despite his lack of experience. With weapons such as wideout Zay Flowers and running back Pat Garwo III at his disposal, the Eagles’ offense could give N.C. State’s standout defense issues.

The aforementioned Morris put up a great showing himself last week but was able to walk away with a win for his team. Throwing for 210 yards and three touchdowns, Morris continues to slide comfortably into the role of starting quarterback. In what was a true team effort, N.C. State knocked off its rival, Wake Forest, in a game featuring efficient offense and a masterclass in risk management from the Wolfpack defense.

Crazier things have happened than N.C. State dropping a late-season matchup to an underperforming program in the conference. However, 16-game home win streaks don’t happen by chance. For the sixth time this season, Carter-Finley Stadium will host a sold-out crowd desperate to witness history unfold. If there’s one thing Boston College is capable of, it’s playing spoiler to teams ahead of them in the conference standings but as 19.5-point favorites, N.C. State is looking good in its quest for 17 consecutive home wins.

Players to Know:

MJ Morris – N.C. State, QB

2022 stats: 513 yards, six touchdowns, 64.5% completion percentage

Becoming the first N.C. State true freshman to start at quarterback since Philip Rivers in 2000, MJ Morris led the Pack to its best win of the season. A methodical 210-yard, three-touchdown, and zero-turnover performance got the job done against the Demon Deacons. He’s bound to turn the ball over eventually, but a lackluster Boston College defense is sure to have a hard time being the first to take the pigskin away from him.

Drake Thomas – N.C. State, LB

2022 stats: 67 total tackles, 8.5 TFLs, three sacks, three passes defended

Pacing a nationally-recognized linebacking unit, Drake Thomas continues to be N.C. State’s biggest force on defense. Whether he’s stopping the run, attacking the quarterback, or defending the pass, Thomas is never out of his comfort zone. Erasing the Eagles’ confidence early will be key in the Wolfpack maintaining control of the game, and Thomas is the man for the job.

Zay Flowers – Boston College, WR

2022 stats: 60 receptions, 791 yards, eight touchdowns

Star-caliber wideouts have given N.C. State trouble all season, and Zay Flowers is as good as they come. Receiving Preseason All-ACC First Team honors alongside UNC-Chapel Hill’s Josh Downs and Wake Forest’s A.T. Perry, Flowers has certainly earned his name by being in the same conversation with some of the conference’s best. Perry torched the Pack for 159 yards and a score last week and with Flowers’ explosive speed and sticky hands — the Wolfpack defensive backs could be in for another long afternoon.

Vinny DePalma – Boston College, LB

2022 stats: 65 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble

Vinny DePalma serves as the Eagles’ own Drake Thomas, making plays all over the field for his defense. Leading Boston College with his 65 total tackles on the year, expect DePalma to be the name heard most often in trying to shut down MJ Morris’ Cinderella start as the Wolfpack quarterback.

Key Injuries:

Devin Leary: N.C. State, QB: Shoulder Injury, out

Demie Sumo-Karngbaye: N.C. State, RB: Undisclosed injury, questionable Saturday

Phil Jurkovec: Boston College, QB : Knee Injury, questionable Saturday

Savion Jackson: N.C. State, DE: Knee injury, out Saturday

