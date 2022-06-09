Nets’ Ben Simmons starting rehab work following surgery: Report

Ben Simmons has taken another step in the right direction to get back on the court next season.

Simmons entered the rehab phase following successful microdiscectomy surgery in Los Angeles last month, the New York Post reported. Following the procedure that was done on May 5, the Nets said that it would take three weeks for Simmons to recover.

It appeared that Simmons was on that track and would be ready by the time training camp opened in the fall. Simmons did not play at all last season for either the Nets or the Philadelphia 76ers, who shipped him to Brooklyn at the NBA Trade Deadline in February.

The 25-year-old cited mental health reasons for not wanting to play in Philly and then suffered back issues as he ramped up to try and play for the Nets after the trade. Back problems continued to impact Simmons and kept him out of the postseason, despite reports that the team was trying to have him play in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.

Simmons has become a much more visible presence in recent weeks around the metropolitan area. The Nets point guard was on Long Island last Saturday to watch the Port Washington Men’s Lacrosse team play in the Long Island Championships and he was courtside at Tuesday’s New York Liberty game at Barclays Center.

He took on a similar visible presence around the Nets when it looked as though he was working his way back to play during the regular season. Simmons has also been doing his rehab at HSS Training Center in downtown Brooklyn.

Last month, Sean Marks discussed the importance of Simmons being around the organization as much as possible, not only for his recovery but for his mental health.

For more Brooklyn Nets coverage, visit AMNY.com and our affiliate site at TheBrooklynGame.com

“This is something where we all need support and we’re coming through it,” the Nets GM said. “The same for Ben and we’re going to be doing everything we possibly can to get him around our group. That is the key. He needs to be in here, smell the gym again. Around his friends, around his family and participate. And let us help him build the culture together, build up together.

“Build him back up cause as Steve (Nash) alluded to he is a big, big part of this.”