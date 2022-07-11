Nets’ Cam Thomas lighting up Summer League amid trade rumors

Cam Thomas is picking up right where he left off last year at the NBA Summer League.

Through two games already, the Nets’ guard has already averaged 28.5 points a game and shot 40% from the field. That included a 31-point effort by Thomas in Brooklyn’s first game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

He followed it up with a seven-assist, 26-point game on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers. The most assists he’s had in an NBA game was four.

“Yeah, I just want to come on here and show that (I) could do it,” Thomas told the New York Post. “It’s what they see, and whatever they see how good I am at it. I think I’m really good at it. But there’s always something.”

Thomas proved that he can compete at the NBA level last season after stepping into the lineup and coming up big for Brooklyn on several occasions. His dagger in the Nets’ historic comeback against the New York Knicks is one that immediately comes to mind.

On Sunday, Thomas made the shots he needed to as the game went on and he created opportunities by being aggressive in the paint. The 20-year-old went 15-for-15 from the free-throw line.

This marks his second year at the NBA Summer League with the Nets and he is hoping to build off what he did last year in the desert.

“Just improving on what I can, really just improve on what they want to work on in the offseason,” Thomas said. “I got MVP last year so that’s not a goal or anything. If I happen to get it this year, it’d be a blessing. But I’m not really worried about the scoring, stats, MVP. I’m just worried about working on what they want me to work on so I get on the floor more in the regular season.”

Among the things that the nets want Thomas to improve on is his play-making skills. Nets head coach Steve Nash, who was in attendance for Sunday’s game, told NBA TV that he was looking to see an improvement in that area of his game.

The young shooting guard appeared to roll his eyes when an ESPN reporter asked him about the comments by his head coach. “It is what it is,” he said in response to the question.

Teams have reportedly inquired about Thomas in a possible trade with Brooklyn, separate from the potentially blockbuster deal that would send Kevin Durant elsewhere. Multiple teams have shown interest in Thomas, according to the Post, and it is believed that he could fetch a first-round pick in a trade.

Cleveland, Dallas and New Orleans have made offers, according to LegionHoops.