Nets fire Steve Nash amid 2-5 start to season

The Steve Nash era in Brooklyn has come to an end. The Nets announced on Tuesday afternoon that they had parted ways with Nash, ending what had been a turmoiled-filled run as the Brooklyn bench boss.

The news came less than 24 hours after the Nets had snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. A decision regarding the team’s next head coach will come in the near future, the Nets said in a press release, but assistant Coach Jacque Vaughn will serve as the acting head coach for Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

Nash had just entered his third season as the Nets coach and the team had struggled out of the gate going 2-5 in their first seven games.

“We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure. Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time. We wish Steve, Lilla and their family all the best in the future.”

Nash had led the Nets through some very troubled waters after taking over as head coach in 2020 as the world was continuing to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nets did reach the postseason in both years that Nash was coach, but they fell well short of their lofty goals and a roster that at one point featured Kevin Durant Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

The former NBA star turned head coach had to contend with a number of off-the-court issues. which included Kyrie Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated resulting in him missing part of the season and being a part-time player. Nash also had a disgruntled Harden on his roster who eventually forced a trade to Philadelphia and Irving found himself in hot water this past week following a social media post that linked to a movie filled with antisemitic tropes.

Additionally, on the court, Nash’s system never really seemed to take with the team and his coaching decisions were called into question, especially during the first-round sweep by the Boston Celtics.

“I’ve gotten to know Steve during his time in Brooklyn, and he is not one to shy away from challenges,” Nets owner Joe Tsai said in a statement. “My admiration and respect for him grew over time as he brought hard work and positive attitude to our organization every day, even in periods of exceptional storm surrounding the team. Clara and I want to thank Steve, Lilla and their family for making this extraordinary commitment. We began this journey as colleagues, we part as friends.”

Nash’s tenure as head coach ends with him having coached 162 games for the Nets and a 94-67 record. In the postseason, he finished 7-9.