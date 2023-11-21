Nets looking to stay afloat amid rash of injuries

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) pulls up to shoot during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

The Brooklyn Nets have taken quite the hit on their injured list in recent days with Dennis Smith’s back issue being added to the expanding roster that’s on the shelf.

The veteran guard became the most recent Net to miss time due to a lower back sprain — all the while head coach Jacque Vaughn still isn’t sure how he got injured. Not only is Smith sidelined, but Ben Simmons is right behind him with a back injury and Cam Thomas is right next to him with an ankle injury.

Simmons is set to be reevaluated this week since he has nerve impingements in his left lower back, and missing the team’s last six games is not particularly ideal for a team whose ranks are thinning.

Thomas is dealing with a sprained ankle and, like Simmons, is expected to be reevaluated in the coming days to monitor his recovery. He stepped on PJ Tucker’s foot during their Nov. 8 game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Thomas not being a part of the team is a considerable hit as he was leading the team in scoring with 26.9 points per game.

Without Thomas and Simmons, the Nets are 3-3 in their last six games as they look to tweak the offense just enough to stay afloat in their absences. They’re averaging 107.8 points during this stretch.

“Since Ben has been out, we’re probably more streamlined in how our approach has been throughout the game with how we want to play [and] the sets that we were in,” Vaughn said. “So we’re probably a little more confident for the entire game. But we’ll make adjustments when we get more guys back healthy. Don’t get too comfortable.”

