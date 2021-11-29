Nets lose Joe Harris to ankle surgery

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Brooklyn Nets are going to be without shooting guard Joe Harris for an extended stretch after head coach Steve Nash revealed that he will need surgery to remove a bone particle and repair a sprained ankle.

“It’s a challenge. He brings a lot to the table,” Nash said (h/t Newsday). “Obviously, he’s an elite shooter, he spaces the floor. He’s such a great teammate, plays with pace and toughness defensively. He boxes out, does all the little things, so when you add it all up, it’s a lot to miss. We look forward to having him back, but the positive is we feel confident that the procedure will allow him to come back and not look back, instead of trying to manage this thing.”

It is unclear when Harris will be able to return to action, but Nash stressed that it would not end his 2021-22 season.

Harris is the Nets’ largest threat from three-point range and one of the best perimeter shooters in the entire NBA. While he’s averaging 11.2 points per game — on pace to be his lowest since 2017-18 — the 30-year-old is shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc.

Over the last four seasons, Harris has shot 45.8% from beyond the arc while leading the NBA in three-point percentage twice.

With their top shooter on the shelf, the Nets will look toward super-sub Patty Mills to pick up the deep-shooting slack. The veteran guard in his first season with Brooklyn is currently tied for fourth in the NBA with 3.2 made three-pointers per game.