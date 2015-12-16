Nets PG Shane Larkin out indefinitely with concussion

Nets point guard Shane Larkin has been diagnosed with a concussion after hitting the floor late in Tuesday’s practice. He’s …

Shane Larkin is averaging 7.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Nets this season. Photo Credit: Getty Images for FIJI Water / Bryan Bedder

Nets point guard Shane Larkin has been diagnosed with a concussion after hitting the floor late in Tuesday’s practice. He’s still experiencing concussion symptoms and is out indefinitely.

The 23-year-old has played well for Brooklyn this season, averaging career-highs in points (7.2), assists (3.6), field goal percentage (47.3%) and 3-point percentage (47.1%) while backing up starter Jarrett Jack.

Larkin had played every game for the Nets this season, but he will miss Wednesday night’s game against the Heat.

Although CT scans for head and neck injuries were negative, Larkin will have to go through the NBA’s concussion protocol before returning to action.