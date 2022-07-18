Nets release preseason schedule for upcoming 2022-23 campaign

The Brooklyn Nets will play a four-game preseason schedule, the team announced on Monday morning.

The Nets will face the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves. Two games will take place at Barclays Center and the other two will be on the road, with the preseason starting on Oct. 3.

The first two games will take place in Brooklyn and are slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. YES Network will have preseason coverage, a team media release stated, but it didn’t say which games would be carried on the Nets’ broadcast home.

The four games will be the first look at the Nets in action for the 2022-23 season and possibly the first look at Ben Simmons finally on the floor in a Brooklyn jersey. The Nets acquired the star from Philadelphia at the trade deadline, but he never suited up for Brooklyn despite a couple of occasions when it looked like he could play.

It would also mark the first time Joe Harris steps on the floor in a game situation since he suffered an injury last November that ultimately ended his season.

Plenty of drama has followed the Nets around this offseason as they’ve worked to try and move Kevin Durant following a trade request by the franchise’s cornerstone player as well as the possibility of moving Kyrie Irving. Below is the Nets full preseason schedule.