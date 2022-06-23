Nets rumors: Brooklyn interested in P.J. Tucker, getting calls about Harris, Thomas

The murmurs around the Brooklyn Nets aren’t just revolving around Kyrie Irving these days. As the Irving situation takes center stage, word also broke that the Nets are interested in adding P.J. Tucker to their roster.

The Nets are one of several teams interested in the forward, according to the New York Daily News. While Tucker is 37, he would still present himself as a solid depth player for Brooklyn, which could benefit from his three-point shooting and physical perimeter defense.

Tucker also has a close relationship with Nets superstar Kevin Durant, which could help sway him to Brooklyn. With the situation with Irving very fluid, it couldn’t hurt them to add more Durant cohorts to the roster either.

The 37-year-old averaged 7.6 points with the Heat last season and added 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also shot 41.5% from three-point range in 71 regular-season appearances.

Tucker declined his $7.35 million player option earlier this week with the Heat, but their division rival the Philadelphia 76ers are also reportedly interested in his services.

Teams interested in Nets’ Cam Thomas, Joe Harris

Brooklyn GM Sean Marks has plenty of items on his to-do list this offseason, and that includes managing the phones and trying to make his team better. Marks has already received calls from several teams around the league inquiring about youngster Cam Thomas and sharpshooter Joe Harris, according to Michael Scotto of HoopseHype.

Some NBA execs told Scotto that they felt Thomas could command a first-round pick in a trade. The report did not specify how interested the Nets were in trying to move Thomas, who made an impact in Brooklyn averaging 8.5 points per game in 17.6 minutes a game.

Brooklyn appeared to be a bit more hesitant about entertaining the idea of trading away Harris. The Nets do have another sharpshooter in Seth Curry, but Harris alongside Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving is something that would be a big boost the team believes, according to the report.

Harris had been one of the team’s most steady players in terms of availability up until last season. The 30-year-old suffered an ankle injury 11 games into the season, which eventually cost him the whole year.

