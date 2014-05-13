Nets’ Williams must play like his former self in Game 5

The Nets and their fans likely are coming to the realization that Deron Williams isn’t the player he once was …

The Nets and their fans likely are coming to the realization that Deron Williams isn’t the player he once was as a three-time All-Star before coming to Brooklyn — but they are hoping he can play like an All-Star for the next three games.

Williams, averaging 9.8 points and 6.8 assists per game this series, may be the only hope the Nets have of pulling off an improbable comeback against the Heat. The two-time defending NBA champions haven’t lost back-to-back playoff games since the 2012 Eastern Conference finals against the Celtics.

Williams, the Nets’ rapidly declining and constantly under achieving $98 million man, needs to step up and lead the Nets to a Game 5 victory in Miami.

Williams is shooting a team-worst .341 from the field during this series.

His balky ankles and constant nagging injuries have aged him quickly, and he lacks the explosiveness he once had. Even against a Heat lineup that features no true center, Williams has had trouble getting to the rim to earn himself easy baskets. Since he has settled for jump shots, he has only been fouled twice and attempted four free throws in the series.

He isn’t here to be an average point guard. He’s here to be a star. Now is his chance to show that he can still be one.