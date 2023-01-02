New high-end indoor pickleball court to open in New York City in 2023

Life Time will open its first indoor high-end pickleball court and Alpha Training Experience in early 2023 at Life Time Sky in New York City.

Located at 605 west 42nd Street at The Moinian Group’s high-end residences in Hell’s Kitchen, construction has already begun, and the opening is scheduled for early February 2023.

Two pickleball courts, ideal for open court time, classes, instruction, tournaments, training, and social events, will be located on the street level, providing Life Time members with a brand-new experience. A number of squat racks, kettlebells, weights, equipment, and cardio machines will be available in the dedicated Alpha space for metabolic and strength training. As leading qualified instructors, coaches, and trainers from New York will be in charge of both programs.

The first Life Time location in New York City, Life Time Sky, features more than 70,000 square feet of luxurious athletic club amenities, including studios for barre, cycle, HIIT, Pilates, and yoga classes, a large fitness floor for strength and cardio workouts, a regulation-size basketball court, an indoor lap pool, a rooftop beach club, and a Turkish Hammam suite.

“I could not be more excited to bring pickleball to our Sky location, which is renowned for the epic games on our basketball court, incredible boutique-style classes and rooftop beach club experience. Adding pickleball and dedicated Alpha training space elevates our Life Time offerings for members as we continue expanding our footprint throughout the city,” says Bahram Akradi, Life Time’s Founder, Chairman and CEO.

The club is accessible to members with daily and monthly dues. Along with three other locations throughout the city, Life Time also runs a facility inside The Moinian Group’s Ocean condominium at 1 West Street. A brand-new club is scheduled to open in Midtown in early 2023.

Since last summer, Life Time has built indoor and outdoor pickleball courts at a rate of five new permanent courts each week, many with viewing areas, stadium seating, social lounges, and more.

With the addition of the two courts at Sky, Life Time brings the total number of permanent pickleball court locations throughout North America to more than 400, with the goal of exceeding 600 by the end of 2023.

The two courts at Sky have been added, bringing the total number of permanent pickleball court sites in North America to over 400, with the aim of reaching over 600 by the end of 2023. Along with Sky, Life Time will have permanent pickleball courts in seven locations throughout the Tri-State region, including four in New York such as Life Time Garden City, Life Time Syosset, and Life Time Westchester and three in New Jersey such as Life Time Berkeley Heights, Life Time Florham Park, and Life Time Princeton.

For more information visit, lifetime.com