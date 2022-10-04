New York Giants Position Grades: Surprise standouts lead to 3-1 start

The New York Giants have surprised the entire NFL with a 3-1 record through the first four games of the season.

While the team has been able to pull out close wins thanks to their tenacious defense and smart football offensively, there are still skeptics on the viability of New York continuing their success as the season moves deeper into October.

There are still questions that need to be answered for the Giants, but with a new coaching staff, and an infusion of new talent, it’s time to judge just how each position group has done through the first quarter of the NFL season.

Giants Quarterbacks: B

Daniel Jones’ numbers have been pretty pedestrian this year. The Giants quarterback has thrown for just 600 yards through four games and has an average QBR rating (46.1). But circumstances matte in this league. Jones has made the winning plays necessary to get the Giants above .500 and has led an offense so bare with receiving talent to wins against good defenses like Chicago and Tennessee. Jones will need to show more to stay on as the starter next season, but he’s been dealt an impossible hand and is still winning.

Giants Runningbacks: B+

Saquon Barkley has been excellent with a poor interior group along the offensive line. The Giants’ former second overall pick has been everything the team could hope for coming off of major surgeries in each of the last few years. Barkley has been the lone bright spot with Jones as the only two consistent offensive weapons for New York.

Giants Wide Receivers: F

Before the season began, New York was considered to have an underrated but talented group of receivers on their roster. Then Wan’Dale Robinson got hurt, Kadarius Toney has a hamstring injury that has kept him off the field for months, Kenny Golladay forgot how to play the position, and Sterling Shephard has been lost for the year. Now, the Giants are led by Richie James and David Sills V. The Giants have major issues at receiver. Odell is that you?

Giants Tight Ends: C

Daniel Bellinger is fourth on the team in receiving but has just eight catches on the year. Outside of it being embarrassing enough that Bellinger’s a top receiving target with those numbers, he’s blocked well and hasn’t been overmatched on the field.

Giants Offensive Line: B-

The Good: Andrew Thomas is the highest graded tackle by Pro Football Focus and has been superb this season for New York. The Bad: first-round selection Evan Neal has looked overmatched at times as he continues to grow into the game. The Ugly: the interior offensive line is arguably the worst in the NFL and has gotten two quarterbacks hurt.

Giants Defensive Line: B-

New York is tied for 14th in the league in sacks per game. While much of that has to do with Wink Martindale’s blitz-heavy scheme, Dexter Lawrence has played exceptionally well with Leonard Williams when the captain was healthy. Kayvon Thibodeaux will need some time to develop in the new system, but New York has been very good in the trenches.

Giants Linebackers: C+

While the release of Blake Martinez made for a weak and nameless position group of linebackers, Tae Crowder and the addition of Jaylon Smith have made for an improved group. Crowder played well against Chicago but will need to show continued improvements throughout the season.

Giants Secondary: A-

New York’s secondary has been the best position group and it hasn’t been close. Adoree Jackson has played like an All-Pro, and the safety tandem of Julian Love and Xavier McKinney have dominated early on. Aaron Robinson, Cor’Dale Flott, and Fabian Moreau have all looked excellent at corner as well. This secondary has done an excellent job for New York.

Giants Special Teams: B

Graham Gano is one of the best kickers in football and the punter, Jamie Gillan has also had a solid start to his season as well. Richie James has been the predominant punter while Toney and Robinson continue to heal, but New York’s special teams’ group is very solid.

For more New York Giants news, turn to AMNY.com