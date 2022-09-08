Eye on the Enemy: Titans pose matchup nightmare for Giants in Week 1

We are just three days away from the start of the NFL season for 26 NFL teams. With the Giants set to face a tough Tennessee Titans roster, it’s time to shift our eyes onto the enemy of week one for New York.

The Giants have a new coaching staff, and front office, but the Titans on the other hand have much to prove after a disappointing playoff exit last season.

Star players have departed, questionable draft picks have been made, and injuries have already plagued a team that is the number one overall seed in the AFC playoffs in 2021.

So as we get closer to the Giants’ first meaningful football game in months, it’s time to take an eye on their enemy for week one.

Tennessee Titans

2021 Record: 12-5 (lost in the divisional round to Cincinnati)

Offensive Rank: 17th

Defensive Rank: 6th

Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Mike Vrabel

Offensive Coordinator: Todd Downing

Defensive Coordinator: Shane Bowen

Special Teams Coordinator: Craig Aukerman

Offensive Overview

The Titans’ 2022 offseason was met with a ton of uncertainty. AJ Brown, a 24-year-old pro-bowl wideout was traded on draft day to Philadelphia, Julio Jones was allowed to walk, and the team drafted Malik Willis in the third round of the NFL Draft. Teams who are set at quarterback rarely make a reach for a top quarterback prospect, so questions surrounding Ryan Tannehill’s future will certainly increase this season. While the offensive line isn’t as dominant as it once was, Tennessee still has Derrick Henry, and with that, will continue to be a force across the league. Henry is coming off a broken foot last season and is expected to take the bulk of the work for an offense that will be struggling to throw the ball this year. Stop Derrick Henry, and you stop the Titans’ offense. That was shown in last year’s upset loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Defensive Overview

Tennessee’s defense has been a dominant force over the last few years and was a top-10 unit just last season. Jeffrey Simmons is the leader of the unit, while the secondary added some young rookie players to bolster a solid group. Before training camp started, you wouldn’t be crazy to say that the Titans could get back to the playoffs on their defense and Derrick Henry alone. Then Harold Landry went down for the season. Landry is coming off a 12-sack, pro-bowl season in 2021. There aren’t many players on the roster that can duplicate what Landry did last year. The Titans have already dealt with their fair share of injuries, but it’s very obvious if they don’t find someone who can replicate Landry’s numbers, the young secondary could be in deep trouble.

Special Teams

The Titans boast one of the more consistent groups of special team players in the league. Randy Bullock put up solid numbers in his first year with the Titans, Ryan Stonehouse is as good a punter as they come, and the return game combination of Dontrel Hilliard and Kyle Phillips can alter a game in an instant.

Injury Report

IR – Harold Landry, Racey McMath

PUP List – Monty Rice

Did Not Participate in Practice – Lonnie Johnson, Elijah Molden

Limited Participation in Practice – Chance Campbell, Jamarco Jones

