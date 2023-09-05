New York Jets 2023 Offensive Season Preview

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Never before has a New York Jets offense been as talented as the one that enters the 2023 season. The acquisition of Aaron Rodgers has changed life in Florham Park and has the entire fanbase dreaming of home playoff games and Lombardi Trophies.

It’s amazing how things can change in one offseason.

Rodgers isn’t the only newcomer to the offense. Dalvin Cook joins a loaded backfield, and the offensive line has seen the return of several starters. The only thing that could get in the way of this Jets’ offense dominating are injuries.

Today, we preview what Gang Green’s offense should look like heading into Week 1 of the NFL season.

Projected Starters:

QB: Aaron Rodgers

RB: Breece Hall

WR: Garrett Wilson

WR: Allen Lazard

WR: Mecole Hardman

TE: CJ Uzomah

FB: Nick Bawden

LT: Duane Brown

LG: Laken Tomlinson

C: Connor McGovern

RG: Alijah Vera-Tucker

RT: Mekhi Becton

Can Rodgers get back to MVP days with the Jets?

Expectations may be high in New York for Rodgers, but for the Jets to be championship contenders, they only need him to be average on most Sundays. That is how loaded the roster is in 2023.

That being said, if Rodgers returns to his MVP-caliber days, it will only help the Jets in the long run. New York traded a first-round pick for Rodgers because they believed he still had a lot left in the tank. If he plays well, that belief will be rewarded with plenty of wins and success. If they get the type of player Rodgers was in 2022, then questions should be asked about how long the quarterback has left as he gets to the 40-year-old mark of his NFL career.

Will the offensive line hold up for a 17-game season?

It’s the only group with legitimate questions surrounding them heading into Week 1. New York’s offensive line was decimated by injuries last season and was a big reason for the team ending the year on a six-game losing streak.

All the starters are back this year. The group has been infused with some young talent, and they are itching to get out there and prove all the doubters wrong. It may take a bit for the group to be on the same page, but when healthy, this is arguably the most talented line the Jets have had in over a decade.

What do sophomore seasons look like for Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall?

Before his torn ACL, Hall was the favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. He averaged close to seven yards a touch and 700 yards of offense before his midseason injury. Instead, the Jets’ offense struggled to move the football without their second-round rookie last year.

Despite Hall’s injury, the offense shifted to getting the ball to the eventual Rookie of the Year award winner, Garrett Wilson. Wilson set Gang Green rookie records for receivers and was the lone consistent force on the offensive side of the ball.

But what will Year 2 look like for both dynamic weapons? With Rodgers at the helm, the Jets offense should look better than the end of last season, but Dalvin Cook’s presence could lower touches for everyone. It’s still a safe bet to assume both Hall and Wilson will be as dynamic as ever in their sophomore seasons.

X-Factor

The offensive line

This is as obvious an answer as possible, but it’s true. New York’s offensive success hinges on the play and health of their offensive line. If the starting group plays a full 17 games, the team should be in title contention throughout the year. If they aren’t, then it could be difficult for the Jets to end their divisional title drought.

Luckily for Gang Green, all five projected starters are fully healthy and are confident heading into the new season. Even if one injury were to come up, the Jets have done an excellent job adding quality depth behind their starters so they won’t lose a step. It’s a big reason why the team crumbled down the stretch in 2022 and why they won’t in 2023.

Prediction

12-5 AFC East Champions, AFC Championship Game Appearance

Garrett Wilson: 130 catches, 10 touchdowns, 1,500 yards receiving

Breece Hall/Dalvin Cook: 2,000 yards combined on the ground

Aaron Rodgers: 30 touchdowns, nine interceptions, 4,100 yards passing

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com