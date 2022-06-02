New York Jets to induct Darrelle Revis, Nick Mangold, D’Brickashaw Ferguson into Ring of Honor

The New York Jets will honor Darrell Revis, Nick Mangold and D’Brickashaw Ferguson this year by inducting them into the team’s Ring of Honor during separate ceremonies at Metlife Stadium.

The Jets made the announcement on Thursday morning and said that Mangold will be the first to be honored when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Meadowlands on Sept. 25. Ferguson’s ceremony will take place on Oct. 30 when the Jets play the New England Patriots and Revis’ will take place on Nov. 27 when the Chicago Bears come to town.

The trio are the first Jets players to be inducted into the Ring of Honor since Kevin Mawae was in 2017.

Revis spent eight seasons with the Jets during his career with additional stops in Tampa Bay, New England ad Kansas City. He made three straight AP All-Pro teams from 2009-11 with New York and was selected to five Pro Bowls with the Jets.

Revis’ 25 interceptions with New York rank third on the franchise’s career list.

Ferguson was a two-time All-Pro in New York and was a seven-time Pro Bowler. All 10 years of his career were spent with the Jets.

Mangold started all 164 games of his career with the Jets, which spanned from 2006 to 2016. He had seven Pro Bowl seasons and was selected twice as a First-Team AP All-Pro.

“This is a shock,” Mangold said when he heard the news, according to the team website. “Thank you so much. This is awesome and amazing since it’s with two of my guys. Revis, it was outstanding just being on the team with you, your presence was amazing. To share this honor with you is awesome. Brick, we started this together back in Mobile, Alabama (at the Senior Bowl) and now we close it up together. That’s very special to me and something that is an awesome thing. Congratulations you two.

“I feel like I’m the third wheel here, so I appreciate you guys letting me in. But it’s definitely an honor and I can’t wait to start the celebrations.”