The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball and the odds are starting to reflect that.

The Bronx Bombers, who own the best record in Baseball at 54-20 headed into Tuesday night’s slate of games, overtook the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best odds in baseball to win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers had held the best odds among all 30 Major League Baseball teams since bookmakers released the 2022 World Series futures last October.

However, that has changed for a number of sportsbooks, including Ceasers, which had put the Yankees’ odds at winning this year’s MLB crown at +420 on Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t say the Dodgers have been a disappointment,” Eric Biggio, Lead Baseball Trader at Caesars Sportsbook, said in a statement. “With the injuries they’ve dealt with, I think they’re doing just fine. They’re still in good shape. The Yankees becoming the new favorite was a combination of two things, though, it’s performance and money. After every big win, it seems like it’s all Yankees futures money on the bet ticker. And how can you blame them, they’ve definitely got it going.”

The Dodgers still remain one of the best bets in baseball to win the World Series at +450, with the Houston Astros rounding out the top three at +650. The Yankees’ crosstown rival, the New York Mets have the fourth-best odds at +700.

The Mets hold the second-best record in baseball at 47-27.

“The Yankees being this good definitely increases handle for the futures pool,” Biggio said. “I think it’s a dream scenario for bookmakers and TV ratings. Both New York teams are in contention, as well as the Dodgers and Astros. I’m sure the execs at MLB have to be licking their chops. Anything that’s good for ratings is probably good for bookmakers as well. The Yankees are always going to draw some extra money coming in, so if we had a Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series for instance, the handle would be through the roof.”

The Yankees have received the most total futures bets, according to Ceasers Sportsbook, taking 14% of World Series Future bets, but they trail the Dodgers and Mets in total dollars wagered. The Bronx Bombers have drawn 45 World Series wagers of $1,000 or more while the Mets lead the way with 46, Ceasers said.

The Yankees and Mets have been the toast of the baseball world since the start of the season after both clubs have gotten off to hot starts headed towards the All-Star break.