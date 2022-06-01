Rain, rain go away! New York Yankees game with Angels postponed

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels wanted to play baseball on Wednesday, but mother nature had other plans.

Inclement weather forced the postponement of the meeting between the Yankees and Angels until Thursday as part of a split admission doubleheader in the Bronx. The first game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Fans that held tickets for Wednesday’s game will be able to use them for the first game only, the Yankees announced. Ticket holders may also exchange them for tickets to another regular-season game.

It was 50 minutes after the scheduled start time that the Yankees finally announced that the game would be canceled. Rain had started to fall around 5 p.m. and got heavier around 7:45 p.m. as word started to spread that the game was going to be called.

Thunder could also be heard after the announcement.

Nester Cortes had been scheduled to start for the Yankees, while left-hander Reid Detmers was going to be on the mound for the Angles. Cortese will still get the start in the first game on Thursday and Jamison Tillon will take the hill in the second game.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to pitch the first game starting at 1:05 p.m. Los Angeles rookie Reid Detmers, who threw a no-hitter earlier this season, is set to pitch the second game at 7:05 p.m.

More rain is forecasted for Thursday with The Weather Channel calling for a 58% chance of rain by 3 p.m.

The Yankees snapped a two-game skid on Tuesday when they defeated the Angels 9-1 in the series opener. This is the first of two series between the Angels and Yankees this season.