New York Yankees Injury update: The latest on Chapman, Loaisiga, German

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said it was “good to see” Aroldis Chapman back out for another bullpen session on Tuesday.

It was the second session that Chapman has thrown since he was placed on the injured list on May 24 because of left Achilles tendonitis. Boone told reporters before the Yankees series opener with the Tampa Bay Rays that he caught the middle portion of the workout.

“Good to see him back out there. I think he looks good, he looks healthy,” Boone said. “I’m kinda getting with Chappy and (Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake) to see what we got. Hopefully the next step and starting to face live hitters.”

Chapman wasn’t the only Yankees pitcher that Boone addressed on Tuesday afternoon.

Jonathan Loaisiga, who has been on the 15-day injured list, threw on Monday and Tuesday. The Yankees’ rightie has been doing well and is in his throwing progression, according to Boone.

The Yankees skipper also addressed Domingo German’s status. The starter has been on the 60-day IL since March 18 after suffering a right shoulder impingement syndrom. German will throw a “three-inning live” on Wednesday and then to move him to a rehab assignment after that.

“We’ll kind of get that plan going after this next live,” Boone said about increasing German’s pitch count.

The Yankees have had to deal with a number of injuries over the course of the early season, while they’ve gotten off to the best start in baseabll. The Yankees and their crosstown rival, the New York Mets, have been the first two teams to reach the 40-win mark.

It marks the first time since the Yankees and Brooklyn Dodgers did so in 1955.

The Bronx Bombers will play 20 games over a 20-day span that will have them face the Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics.