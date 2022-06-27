NFC East Betting Odds: How do the Giants stack up?

Can we make any money by betting on the Giants this season?

With only a month until NFL training camps are underway, bets are coming fast and furious on teams’ win totals for the 2022 season. A week ago we looked at the betting odds for the AFC East to see if we can find any profitable betting angles before the season kicks into high gear. Today, we’re going to turn our attention to the NFC East.

Last year, the division was really a one-team race as the Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East by three games. However, the Philadelphia Eagles were also able to back their way into the playoffs with a 9-8 record.

Things were not so good for Washington and New York as the Giants finished 4-13, the same record as the Jets, and finished under .500 for the fifth year in a row. Of course, the Giants responded by bringing in a new GM and head coach to change the direction of the team.

So let’s see where the NFC East odds stack up as of Monday, June 27th:

2022 NFC East Division Winner

OK, so Vegas is still anticipating that this is a two-team race. The Cowboys also have the 9th-best Super Bowl odds, so clearly they remain the class of the NFC East, according to Vegas sportsbooks.

That probably shouldn’t be a surprise. They’ve finished first or second in the division in five of the last six years, winning the division in three of those years. However, they have also not repeated as division champs since 1995-1996, which would seem to mean that history is on the side of another team taking the division this year.

The Eagles would be the likely choice here. Philadelphia finished 2nd last year despite offensive line injuries, inconsistent defensive performance, and a poor receiving corps around Jalen Hurts. Well, trading for A.J. Brown in the offseason certainly fixes one of those issues.

The Eagles have also finished first or second in the division in four of the last five years, so it feels like if you’re betting on an NFC East division winner, the safe bet is going to be from one of these two teams.

NFC EAST BEST BET: Philadelphia Eagles (+200) to win the division

2022 NFC East Win Total Over/Unders

So maybe, like with the Jets, we can find some Giants love in the over/under win bets

Dallas Cowboys 10 (Last Season: 12) (-110 under/ -110 under)

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5 (Last Season: 9) (-120 over/ +100 under)

Washington Commanders 8 (Last Season: 7) (-110 over/ -110 under)

New York Giants 7 (Last Season: 4) (-125 under/ +105 under)

Let’s start with the Cowboys since they are the reigning champs. The fact that their over/under total has already gone from 10.5 to 10 should tell you the direction that most people are leaning. Dallas led the NFC in point differential last year, but they were also the best turnover team in the NFL with a +14 differential. That’s going to be incredibly hard to replicate.

So if regression is coming for the Cowboys, and the Cowboys have the hardest schedule of anybody in the division (albeit not that hard overall) then perhaps we might see the Cowboys fall under this total. Realistically, I would just avoid any bet here.

Another situation to avoid is in Washington, where the whole franchise could be under a massive upheaval. It just leads to so many question marks, but, if anything, I think a bet on the under would be the way to go here. I don’t believe in Carson Wentz as a playoff-caliber quarterback, and the wheels could really fall off this team at some point during the season.

However, that’s where the negativity ends because I think the “over” bets are the way to go for the other NFC East teams. Yes, that means the Giants as well.

The Giants made a tremendous hire bringing in Brian Daboll. He was instrumental in Josh Allen’s growth in Buffalo and not because he taught Josh Allen how to play but because he created an offensive system that schemed for Allen’s talents. This allowed Allen to feel comfortable and allow his strengths to shine through.

While Daniel Jones is not Josh Allen, he’s not without talent. Plus, a supporting cast of Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Kadarius Toney is nothing to sneeze at. I even think the Giants can use rookie Wan’Dale Robinson in the way Buffalo used Isaiah McKenzie as a gadget player.

Given that the Giants also improved on both lines this offseason and have the easiest schedule in the entire NFL, I think this team hitting seven wins feels like a good bet. That means you can be on them at the current odds of O/U seven and feel confident in a push. However, if the odds push up to 7.5, or if they’re already there on your sportsbook, that means me a bit less confident.

Lastly, just like with the division, the best bet may be on the Eagles to go over 9.5 wins. The addition of A.J. Brown plus drafting Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean helps to sure up two of the biggest holes that the Eagles had in 2021. The Eagles also have the second-easiest schedule in all of football and a true playmaker in Jalen Hurts that makes me think getting to 10 wins is well within their grasp and makes for a good bet at this point in the offseason.

