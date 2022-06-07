Frustrated 49ers Star, Deebo Samuel to attend mandatory minicamp

According to reports, disgruntled San Francisco 49er wide receiver, Deebo Samuel will attend San Francisco mandatory minicamp this week.

Samuel has been looking for a new contract and had actually requested a trade from the team back in April. The 49er superstar had originally sat out of voluntary OTA’s as the team has been working on a new deal with him.

The move comes after 49er general manager, John Lynch spoke emphatically that he would be “a fool” to trade a player like Deebo Samuel.

At 26 years old, Samuel has been one of the best players in football. His 2021 campaign totaled 1,405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards, and 14 total TDs in 16 regular-season games.

Why did Deebo Samuel attend workout?

Attending minicamp can be seen as an act of good faith for Deebo Samuel to the team, however, there is also a monetary reason for it.

Players can be subject to fines for not attending mandatory work unless given an excused absence.

The 49ers actually gave their quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo an excused absence with the signal-caller nursing a shoulder injury, and the 49ers looking for a trade partner.

With Samuel reporting for minicamp, it ensures the team will not have to make a difficult decision of further alienating their best offensive weapon, or not fining a player and setting a bad example for others in the locker room.

Deebo Samuel won’t be the only 49er to surprisingly attend mandatory workouts this week. Defensive end, Nick Bosa will also be in attendance which will give San Francisco their best offensive and defensive player at practice.

