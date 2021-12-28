Quantcast
NFL Hall of Fame coach, commentator John Madden dies at 85, league announces

FILE PHOTO: Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden waves to the crowd before the AFC-NFC Hall of Fame pre-season game in Canton, Ohio, August 6, 2006. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Famed National Football League (NFL) coach and commentator John Madden died unexpectedly on Tuesday at the age of 85, the NFL reported.

Madden led the then-Oakland Raiders to their first Super Bowl victory over the Minnesota Vikings in 1977 and became a fixture as a beloved television analyst after retiring from coaching.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

Madden was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

