NFL Power Rankings Week 2 Edition: AFC North tumbles, questions surround the NFC

The NFL season is just two weeks old. While there are plenty of teams riding high on fast starts, there are those whose panic button is starting to come more into focus.

There are surprises as always through the first few weeks of the NFL season, but let’s take a look at where all the NFL teams sit going into week three.

32. Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1)

What an unmitigated disaster from Indianapolis. The Colts played their division’s weakest opponents and couldn’t scrap out a win in either contest. Trading away Carson Wentz because of accusations of poor leadership looks childish now after getting shut out by Jacksonville. This looks like the worst team in football right now.

31. Atlanta Falcons (0-2)

The Falcons are 0-2 but have been in every game they’ve played. Blowing a big league, and then almost making a miraculous comeback on the defending champs show how close Atlanta really is. This team could be good in a year or two with a better quarterback.

30. Carolina Panthers (0-2)

I was very high on the Baker Mayfield trade to Carolina, and so far it’s been awful. A loss in New York where the offense couldn’t move the ball is the latest example. Carolina may be “close” according to their quarterback, but they are a bottom-dweller in NFL circles.

29. Houston Texans (0-1-1)

I would love to put the Texans higher. They tied Indianapolis and beat up on Denver even though they took the loss. The Texans continue to show life under Lovie Smith and could be an interesting team in the NFL. They just need a quarterback and more offensive weapons in the 2023 NFL Draft.

28. Seattle (1-1)

So much for the opening night win. Seattle’s offense came back down to earth against the 49ers and showed why their offense is one of the worst in the NFL. It could be a long year if they play like that.

27. New York Jets (1-1)

The Jets are an offensive miscue and an onside kick away from starting 0-2, however, you can clearly see how hard Robert Saleh has these guys playing. Joe Flacco has looked solid, but this shows how good they can be when Zach Wilson comes back.

26. Chicago Bears (1-1)

Another bad team coming back down to earth after a hard week one win. The Bears can’t really throw the football right now because of a bad offensive line and poor quarterback play. That better change soon or else Chicago is in deep trouble.

25. Tennessee Titans (0-2)

I’m being generous to Tennessee after last night’s debacle, but how bad do the Titans look right now? Losing on a missed field goal to New York, and then a 41-7 drubbing to the only team actually from New York? The Titans are in big trouble.

24. New England Patriots (1-1)

If you came away impressed with the Patriots’ 17-14 win over the Steelers, you may need to get your head examined. The Patriot offense was once again looking like one of the worst in the NFL. While the defense continues to show out, it just isn’t fair to Mac Jones to be having to deal with coaches that aren’t offensive minds.

23. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)

It’s pretty clear Mitchell Trubisky isn’t a competent starting quarterback in the NFL. The sooner the Steelers move to Kenny Pickett, the better off they’ll be in the long run. I give it another week before they make the change.

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)

Jacksonville has played hard and is a fun team to watch across the NFL. A 24-0 beatdown over the Colts showed that this team is a true player in the AFC South crown. Trevor Lawrence looks like a new QB with Doug Pederson at the helm.

21. Las Vegas Raiders (0-2)

The Raiders aren’t a very lucky team right now. Hunter Renfrow’s three straight fumbles in OT ultimately led to an ugly 0-2 start. In a loaded AFC West, the Raiders can’t really afford to struggle like this.

20. Denver Broncos (1-1)

Boy does Denver’s offense look disgusting or what? Russell Wilson’s positive attitude is already wearing thin in the Rocky Mountains. If something doesn’t change soon, this offense will be one of the worst in the NFL.

19. New York Giants (2-0)

It’s truly amazing what can happen when you have a competent coaching staff at the helm. Brian Daboll and Wink Martindale are transforming the Giants into a viable team to watch across the NFL. The latest win in Carolina is no difference.

18. Cleveland Browns (1-1)

Nick Chubb looks quite foolish now for scoring a touchdown with the Jets basically out of timeouts. The Browns had a golden opportunity to be first in the North, but there are way too many mistakes going on in Cleveland right now.

17. Washington Commanders (1-1)

It’s hard to gauge where Washington is right now. Their offense continues to put up yards and points with Carson Wentz, but the defense really struggled in Detroit. Sunday’s game against the Eagles will be very important.

16. Detroit Lions (1-1)

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the best team to root for across the NFL. The Lions dominated Washington at all phases on Sunday, with Jared Goff looking like a competent quarterback. The Lions are fun to watch and are a lot better than people think.

15. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

Dallas gets major points for knocking off the defending AFC Champs. The defense is an underrated group across the NFL, and the offense is doing just enough to stay afloat without Dak. If Cooper Rush keeps playing like this though, things could get interesting.

14. Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

The Cardinals’ miracle finish may be giving the fans a false sense of hope, but Kyler Murray is going to be a tough out no matter who Arizona plays. Murray was the best player on the field in Vegas on Sunday.

13. New Orleans Saints (1-1)

The Buccaneers can joke about Jameis Winston’s interceptions all they want, they barely were able to move the ball against that vaunted defense. The Saints are a comeback away from an 0-2 start, but there’s clearly a lot of talent here.

12. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)

I’m giving the Bengals one more chance before I bury them here and in the NFL. Sunday’s loss in Dallas was inexcusable from the OL, Joe Burrow, and defense. Things need to change in Cincinnati, and quickly.

11. Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

Lamar Jackson is playing like an MVP candidate to this point of the season. It’s an utter shame that it hasn’t been enough to get his team to a 2-0 start. The Ravens are always a hard team to judge in the NFL, but it’s clear they will be fine after Sunday’s collapse.

10. Minnesota Vikings (1-1)

If the Vikings don’t play any more games in primetime, they’ll be in the playoffs easily. The team laid an egg after knocking off the Packers in week one. In Philly, Cousins was harassed, and the defense was shredded by basically everybody. Minnesota is super talented so I like their chances, but my god, keep them away from the spotlight.

9. Green Bay Packers (1-1)

The Packers got back to their winning ways by running the ball, playing good defense, and protecting the football. Green Bay will be a top team in the NFC like always, but Sunday night’s contest wasn’t a hard enough test.

8. Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)

Is there a more dangerous team in the NFL right now? The Eagles are loaded at every position and it showed on Monday night. They looked like the best team in the NFC after two weeks, and Jalen Hurts looks like a franchise quarterback. A long way still to go, though.

7. LA Rams (1-1)

A win is a win, but Sunday’s victory over Atlanta did little to quell the concerns going on in Los Angeles. The Rams have turned the ball over way too much, and it could end up costing them important seeding in the playoffs.

6. San Fransisco 49ers (1-1)

It’s a shame what happened to Trey Lance, but it’s also fair to point out that the 49ers are clearly better with Jimmy G at the helm. San Fran will be a much more difficult team to stop, and could very well be in the conversation of best in the conference.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)

I don’t put much stock into the Chargers losing to Kansas City on Thursday. The Chiefs looked excellent, and as long as Herbert is healthy, this team should be really good. They’ll be fine.

4. Tampa Bay Bucs (2-0)

The Bucs are a very ugly 2-0. The offense hasn’t been in sync, and the defense has used takeaways to disguise a very leaky secondary at times. Until someone knocks them off, Tampa will be the best the NFC has, but it’s very interesting to see how this old group looks later in the year.

3. Miami Dolphins (2-0)

What an unbelievable performance from Tua and the Dolphins on Sunday. The Ravens’ defense is not a bad group, and Miami made them look awful. This is a very dangerous football team, and it’s going to be a fun race in the AFC East.

2. Buffalo (2-0)

Buffalo has looked unstoppable through two games. It really hasn’t been fair. Josh Allen is looking like an MVP candidate, the coaching staff is calling all the right plays, and the defense is opportunistic. The AFC is loaded, man.

1. Kansas City (2-0)

I do hold Kansas City’s win over LA a little more than the Bills beating up on a bad Titans team. Mahomes got away with a number of careless passes on Thursday, but the Chiefs won because of their defense. If Steve Spags continues to get that kind of production out of his defensive unit, the Chiefs will be back in the Super Bowl.

