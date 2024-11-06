NFL Week 10 odds: Giants rare favorites while Jets flirt with even odds vs. Cardinals

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looses control of the ball while being tackled by Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) on an two point conversion attempt during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

All it takes is a flight across the Atlantic Ocean for the New York Giants to actually be favored in a game.

Perhaps the NFL is venting some unknown angst toward Germany. Why else would they schedule two of the worst teams to play in Munich this Sunday?

The Giants, losers of four straight, face the equally inept Carolina Panthers in what is shaping up to be a battle for the No. 1 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft. That is if the dumpster-fire New Orleans Saints do not have anything to say about it.

I’m unsure how the NFL thinks sending this matchup to Munich will help the game grow. But here we are.

Back in the United States and across the country, the Jets are the narrowest of underdogs on Sunday evening in Arizona against the Cardinals. Gang Green took a massive step in the right direction with a Week 9 victory over the Houston Texans in hopes of righting what had been the same old rocky ship that has plagued the organization for five-plus decades.

A win in Glendale against a Cardinals team that leads the NFC West at 5-4 could get those playoff aspirations back on track for Aaron Rodgers and Co.

2024 NFL Week 10 odds

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

When: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: Ravens -6

Ravens -6 Over/Under: 53.5

53.5 Bengals Moneyline: +220

+220 Ravens Moneyline: -270

New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers

When: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (game in Munich)

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (game in Munich) Spread: Giants -6.5

Giants -6.5 Over/Under: 40.5

40.5 Giants Moneyline: -285

-285 Panthers Moneyline: +230

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Bills -3.5

Bills -3.5 Over/Under: 47.5

47.5 Bills Moneyline: -198

-198 Colts Moneyline: +164

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Falcons -4

Falcons -4 Over/Under: 46

46 Falcons Moneyline: -198

-198 Saints Moneyline: +164

Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Vikings -4

Vikings -4 Over/Under: 45

45 Vikings Moneyline: -198

-198 Jaguars Moneyline: +164

Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Commanders -2.5

Commanders -2.5 Over/Under: 45.5

45.5 Steelers Moneyline: +120

+120 Commanders Moneyline: -142

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Chiefs -8

Chiefs -8 Over/Under: 41.5

41.5 Broncos Moneyline: +300

+300 Chiefs Moneyline: -380

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Bears -6

Bears -6 Over/Under: 39

39 Patriots Moneyline: +220

+220 Bears Moneyline: -270

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: 49ers -5.5

49ers -5.5 Over/Under: 50.5

50.5 49ers Moneyline: -238

-238 Buccaneers Moneyline: +195

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. Spread: Chargers -7.5

Chargers -7.5 Over/Under: 39

39 Titans Moneyline: +280

+280 Chargers Moneyline: -355

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. Spread: Eagles -7

Eagles -7 Over/Under: 42

42 Eagles Moneyline: -345

-345 Cowboys Moneyline: +275

New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. Spread: Cardinals -1

Cardinals -1 Over/Under: 46

46 Jets Moneyline: -112

-112 Cardinals Moneyline: -108

Detroit Lions at Houston Texans

When: Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. Spread: Lions -3.5

Lions -3.5 Over/Under: 49

49 Lions Moneyline: -185

-185 Texans Moneyline: +154

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams

When: Monday, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, 8:20 p.m. Spread: Rams -1

Rams -1 Over/Under: 50

50 Dolphins Moneyline: -102

-102 Rams Moneyline: -118

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

