NFL Week 10 odds: Giants rare favorites while Jets flirt with even odds vs. Cardinals

All it takes is a flight across the Atlantic Ocean for the New York Giants to actually be favored in a game.
Perhaps the NFL is venting some unknown angst toward Germany. Why else would they schedule two of the worst teams to play in Munich this Sunday?
The Giants, losers of four straight, face the equally inept Carolina Panthers in what is shaping up to be a battle for the No. 1 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft. That is if the dumpster-fire New Orleans Saints do not have anything to say about it.
I’m unsure how the NFL thinks sending this matchup to Munich will help the game grow. But here we are.
Back in the United States and across the country, the Jets are the narrowest of underdogs on Sunday evening in Arizona against the Cardinals. Gang Green took a massive step in the right direction with a Week 9 victory over the Houston Texans in hopes of righting what had been the same old rocky ship that has plagued the organization for five-plus decades.
A win in Glendale against a Cardinals team that leads the NFC West at 5-4 could get those playoff aspirations back on track for Aaron Rodgers and Co.
2024 NFL Week 10 odds
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
- When: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: Ravens -6
- Over/Under: 53.5
- Bengals Moneyline: +220
- Ravens Moneyline: -270
New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers
- When: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (game in Munich)
- Spread: Giants -6.5
- Over/Under: 40.5
- Giants Moneyline: -285
- Panthers Moneyline: +230
Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Bills -3.5
- Over/Under: 47.5
- Bills Moneyline: -198
- Colts Moneyline: +164
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Falcons -4
- Over/Under: 46
- Falcons Moneyline: -198
- Saints Moneyline: +164
Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Vikings -4
- Over/Under: 45
- Vikings Moneyline: -198
- Jaguars Moneyline: +164
Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Commanders -2.5
- Over/Under: 45.5
- Steelers Moneyline: +120
- Commanders Moneyline: -142
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Chiefs -8
- Over/Under: 41.5
- Broncos Moneyline: +300
- Chiefs Moneyline: -380
New England Patriots at Chicago Bears
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Bears -6
- Over/Under: 39
- Patriots Moneyline: +220
- Bears Moneyline: -270
San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Spread: 49ers -5.5
- Over/Under: 50.5
- 49ers Moneyline: -238
- Buccaneers Moneyline: +195
Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers
- When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.
- Spread: Chargers -7.5
- Over/Under: 39
- Titans Moneyline: +280
- Chargers Moneyline: -355
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
- When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.
- Spread: Eagles -7
- Over/Under: 42
- Eagles Moneyline: -345
- Cowboys Moneyline: +275
New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals
- When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.
- Spread: Cardinals -1
- Over/Under: 46
- Jets Moneyline: -112
- Cardinals Moneyline: -108
Detroit Lions at Houston Texans
- When: Sunday, 8:20 p.m.
- Spread: Lions -3.5
- Over/Under: 49
- Lions Moneyline: -185
- Texans Moneyline: +154
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams
- When: Monday, 8:20 p.m.
- Spread: Rams -1
- Over/Under: 50
- Dolphins Moneyline: -102
- Rams Moneyline: -118
