NFL Week 8 odds: Jets favored to get back on track, Giants underdogs again

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; NNew York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) eludes Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) on a pass during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

This week, both the Giants and Jets enter their matchups after falling to 2-5 on the season. The Jets have an easier matchup with the New England Patriots, while the Giants will be taking on the same Pittsburgh Steelers team that beat the Jets on Sunday night Football.

After allowing 37 points in a 37-15 slashing at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jets have a golden opportunity to bounce back, taking on their arch-rival New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. The Jets enter the game as seven-point favorites over their division rivals.

I think there is a good chance they exceed that total. Aaron Rodgers, Devante Adams and co will look to put up a big total on the Patriots.

Scoring only three points a week ago, the Giants will have yet another challenging defense ahead of them, as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on TJ Watt, and a very difficult Steelers defense. While the Steelers are top five in rush defense, they are bottom eight in pass defense. Daniel Jones will need to find his form, and a good place to start could be his number one target Malik Nabers. The Giants are 6.5-point underdogs in the game.

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

● When: Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

● Spread: Vikings -2.5

● Over/Under: 48

● Vikings moneyline: -155

● Rams moneyline: +130

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

● When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

● Spread: Lions -11

● Over/Under: 45

● Titans moneyline: +425

● Lions moneyline: -575

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

● When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

● Spread: Ravens -8.5

● Over/Under: 44.5

● Ravens moneyline: -425

● Browns moneyline: +330

Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars

● When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

● Spread: Packers -4

● Over/Under: 49

● Packers moneyline: -192

● Jaguars moneyline: +160

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

● When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

● Spread: Texans -5

● Over/Under: 46

● Colts moneyline: +180

● Texans moneyline: -218

New York Jets at New England Patriots

● When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

● Spread: Jets -7

● Over/Under: 41

● Jets moneyline: -310

● Patriots moneyline: +250

Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals

● When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

● Spread: Bengals -2

● Over/Under: 48

● Eagles moneyline: +105

● Bengals moneyline: -125

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

● When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

● Spread: Falcons -2.5

● Over/Under: 46

● Falcons moneyline: -142

● Buccaneers moneyline: +120

Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins

● When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

● Spread: Dolphins -3.5

● Over/Under: 45.5

● Cardinals moneyline: +145

● Dolphins moneyline: -175

Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks

● When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

● Spread: Bills -3

● Over/Under: 46.5

● Bills moneyline: -155

● Seahawks moneyline: +130

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers

● When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

● Spread: Chargers -7

● Over/Under: 40.5

● Saints moneyline: +260

● Chargers moneyline: -325

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

● When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

● Spread: Chiefs -10

● Over/Under: 41.5

● Chiefs moneyline: -470

● Raiders moneyline: +360

Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos

● When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

● Spread: Broncos -10

● Over/Under: 41.5

● Panthers moneyline: +360

● Broncos moneyline: -470

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

● When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

● Spread: Bears -2.5

● Over/Under: 43.5

● Bears moneyline: -142

● Commanders moneyline: +120

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

● When: Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

● Spread: 49ers -4

● Over/Under: 46

● Cowboys moneyline: +164

● 49ers moneyline: -198

New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers

● When: Monday, 8:20 p.m.

● Spread: Steelers -6.5

● Over/Under: 36.5

● Giants moneyline: +225

● Steelers moneyline: -278

