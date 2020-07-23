NHL’s new Seattle franchise officially named the Kraken

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NHL’s expansion franchise in Seattle revealed on Thursday afternoon that it will be named the Kraken, releasing its nickname, design, and uniform.

Yes, the Kraken has been released:

Oooooweeee take a look at these 🔥 Introducing the Seattle Kraken ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lFOJyUIQmp — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) July 23, 2020

Seattle Kraken. Love the Space Needle anchor. Jerseys via @icethetics. pic.twitter.com/TT84styfkd — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 23, 2020

The Kraken will hit the ice for the first time in the 2021-22 season, providing Seattle with its first top-flight hockey team since 1924. A team nicknamed the Metropolitans was one of the top teams of early professional hockey, winning the Stanley Cup in 1917.

“Our history in the great ice game goes as deep as Puget Sound. The Seattle Metropolitans were the first American club to hoist the Stanley Cup,” the team explained in a statement. “They are an eternal part of our city’s history and we pay tribute to them by wearing the ‘S.’ We will aspire to bring the Cup back to Seattle in their honor.”

The name “Kraken” — referring to a mythical undersea octopus that has terrorized sailors throughout the ages — was chosen by the fans, receiving over 215,000 votes.

“The largest octopus on planet Earth lives right here in Puget Sound. The Giant Pacific Octopus lurks in the deep around Seattle. According to Tacoma legend, they inhabit the ruins of the collapsed bridge ‘Galloping Gertie’ with the infamous ‘King Octopus,'” the team explained. “National Geographic notes the biggest on record at 30 ft wide and over 600 lbs. If you encountered that in the depths of our Sound, you’d tell tales of one thing…You just saw the Kraken.”

Seattle will play its home games at Climate Pledge Arena — the renovated home of the former NBA team, the Seattle SuperSonics — which will hold just under 17,500 fans.

“Our arena will be feared. An iconic roof standing nobly against the Olympic Mountains, yet beneath awaits danger,” the Kraken’s statement read. “Our lair will be a hostile venue for opposing teams and will deliver the best home-ice advantage in the league. Our city will show up strong and release their inner beasts for every game. With dynamic sightlines and a steep bowl, our fans will be on top of the ice.”