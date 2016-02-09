Yankees’ projected lineup for 2016 as spring training nears

A look at how the Yankees’ lineup projects out for the 2016 season as spring training approaches: Jacoby Ellsbury, CF: …

Mark Teixeira of the Yankees flies out in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles during Game 1 of a doubleheader at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sept. 12, 2014 in Baltimore. Photo Credit: Grand Central Publishing

Jacoby Ellsbury, CF: Ellsbury hit .257 with 15 doubles, 7 home runs and 66 runs scored in 111 games last season.

Brett Gardner, LF: An All-Star in 2015, Gardner hit .259 and scored 94 runs. He was successful in 20 of 25 stolen base attempts.

Alex Rodriguez, DH: After missing the 2014 season because of a suspension, Rodriguez hit 33 home runs and drove in 86 runs last season. He posted a .250 / .356 / .486 slash line.

Mark Teixeira, 1B: Teixeira hit .255 with 31 home runs and 79 RBIs in 111 games before injuring his leg in August and missing the remainder of the season.

Carlos Beltran, RF: In 133 games last season, switch-hitting Beltran batted .276 with 19 home runs, 34 doubles and 67 RBIs.

Brian McCann, C: McCann, in his second season with the Yankees, hit .232 with 26 home runs and 94 RBIs and won the Silver Slugger Award for catchers.

Chase Headley, 3B: In 156 games last season, Headley hit .259 with 11 home runs and 62 RBIs.

Didi Gregorius, SS: In his first season with the Yankees, Gregorius hit .265 with 24 doubles and 57 runs scored last season. Replacing the retired Derek Jeter, Gregorius had a .979 fielding percentage.

Starlin Castro, 2B: Castro hit .265 with 11 home runs for the Cubs last season. He was acquired by the Yankees in a trade for Adam Warren and Brendan Ryan last December.