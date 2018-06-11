It didn’t take long for New York City FC to find Patrick Vieira’s replacement.

The club announced on Monday that Doménec Torrent will take over as head coach for New York City FC, signing with the club until the end of the 2020 season.

“Domènec is someone we know really well and have great confidence in as both a person and as a coach. He has a very clear idea of the style of play he wants — he’s a coach who will want to play the attacking and possession style of soccer that we want to continue to build upon,” NYCFC sporting director Claudio Reyna said in the statement.

Torrent, 55, was the former head coach of Girona FC in the Spanish third division in 2005-06 and an assistant coach at FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich and most recently, Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

He’s worked under Guardiola for the last 11 years at Barcelona, Munich and Man City winning 24 combined trophies including several league titles and cups, UEFA Champions League and Super Cup titles and three FIFA Club World Cups.

“Though I have enjoyed a wonderful 11 years working alongside my colleague and close friend Pep Guardiola — it has always been my ambition to manage a team again and I really couldn’t have hoped for a better opportunity than at this football club” said Torrent in the club statement. “I am eager to experience and play a part in the soccer culture of New York.”

Torrent takes over an NYCFC club that’s second in the East at 8-3-4 through their first 15 matches. He starts his new position pending the approval of his U.S. work permit, and will take the touchlines at Yankee Stadium when NYCFC returns on June 24 against the defending MLS Cup champion Toronto FC.