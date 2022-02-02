2022 Winter Olympics schedule, events, New York connections

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Competitions have begun at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing despite the Opening Ceremonies officially kicking off the games this Friday.

For the next two weeks, 15 different winter sports will captivate the athletics world where Team USA — as always — will bring a heavy contingent as they’ll attempt to top the medal count once again. There even will be some New York influence at these games to bring a local flavor.

Take a look at everything the Winter Games has to offer:

2022 Winter Olympics sports, schedule

1) Alpine Skiing

Dates: Feb. 3-17, 19

Feb. 3-17, 19 Events: Alpine Combined, Downhill, Giant Slalom, Super-G, Slalom, Mixed Team Parallel

Alpine Combined, Downhill, Giant Slalom, Super-G, Slalom, Mixed Team Parallel New York Connections : Tricia Mangan, a 2-time Olympian, is from Buffalo, NY

: Tricia Mangan, a 2-time Olympian, is from Buffalo, NY US Medals, all-time: 47 (17 gold, 20 silver, 10 bronze)

2) Biathlon

Dates: Feb. 5, 7-8, 11-13, 15-16, 18-19

Feb. 5, 7-8, 11-13, 15-16, 18-19 What is it?: Biathlon combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.

Biathlon combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting. New York Connections : None

: None US Medals, all-time: None

3) Bobsled

Dates: Feb. 10-20

Feb. 10-20 Events: Two-Man/Two-Woman Bobsled, Four-Man Bobsled (Men’s), Monobob (Women’s)

Two-Man/Two-Woman Bobsled, Four-Man Bobsled (Men’s), Monobob (Women’s) New York Connections : Hunter Church is from Cadyville, NY

: Hunter Church is from Cadyville, NY US Medals, all-time: 25 (7 gold, 10 silver, 8 bronze)

4) Cross-Country Skiing

Dates: Feb. 5-6, 8, 10-13, 16, 19-20

Feb. 5-6, 8, 10-13, 16, 19-20 Men’s Events: 15km Classical, 30km Skiathlon, 50km Freestyle, 4x10km Relay, Sprint Freestyle, Team Sprint Classic

15km Classical, 30km Skiathlon, 50km Freestyle, 4x10km Relay, Sprint Freestyle, Team Sprint Classic Women’s Events: 10km Classic, 15km Skiathlon, 30km Freestyle, 4x5km Relay, Fprint Freestyle, Team Sprint Classic

10km Classic, 15km Skiathlon, 30km Freestyle, 4x5km Relay, Fprint Freestyle, Team Sprint Classic New York Connections : None

: None US Medals, all-time: 2 (1 gold, 1 silver)

5) Curling

Dates: Feb. 10-20

Feb. 10-20 Events: Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Doubles

Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Doubles New York Connections : None

: None US Medals, all-time: 2 (1 gold, 1 bronze)

6) Figure Skating

Dates: Feb. 4, 6-8, 10, 12, 14-15, 17-19

Feb. 4, 6-8, 10, 12, 14-15, 17-19 Events: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Pair Skating, Ice Dance, Team Event

Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Pair Skating, Ice Dance, Team Event New York Connections : Ashley Cain-Gribble (pair skating) represents the Skating Club of New York located at Chelsea Piers. Kaitlin Hawayek (Ice Dance) is from East Aurora, NY

: US Medals, all-time: 51 (15 gold, 16 silver, 20 bronze)

7) Freestyle Skiing

Dates: Feb. 3, 5-10, 13-19

Feb. 3, 5-10, 13-19 Events: Aerials, Slopestyle, Halfpipe, Moguls, Ski Cross

Aerials, Slopestyle, Halfpipe, Moguls, Ski Cross New York Connections : Chris and Jon Lillis hail from Pittsford, NY, Olivia Giaccio is from Mount Kisco, NY, Devin Logan (2014 silver medalist in slopestyle) was born in Oceanside, NY, and Dylan Walczyk is from Rochester, NY

: Chris and Jon Lillis hail from Pittsford, NY, Olivia Giaccio is from Mount Kisco, NY, Devin Logan (2014 silver medalist in slopestyle) was born in Oceanside, NY, and Dylan Walczyk is from Rochester, NY US Medals, all-time: 25 (8 gold, 9 silver, 8 bronze)

8) Ice Hockey

Dates: Feb. 3-20

Feb. 3-20 Events: Men’s, Women’s

Men’s, Women’s New York Connections : Nick Abruzzese (forward) is from Slate Hill, NY, Aaron Ness (defenseman) was drafted by the New York Islanders 2008, Hayley Scamurra (forward) is from Getzville, NY

: US Men’s Medals, all-time: 11 (2 gold, 8 silver, 1 bronze)

11 (2 gold, 8 silver, 1 bronze) US Women’s Medals, all-time: 6 (2 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze)

9) Luge

Dates: Feb. 2-10

Feb. 2-10 Events: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Open Doubles, Team Relay

Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Open Doubles, Team Relay New York Connections : Jonny Gustafson (Massena, NY), Sean Hollander (Lake Placid, NY), Chris Mazdzer (Saranac Lake, NY)

: US Medals, all-time: 6 (3 silver, 3 bronze)

10) Nordic Combined

Dates: Feb. 6-9, 12-17

Feb. 6-9, 12-17 What is it?: Nordic Combined is a two-part competition that combines cross-country skiing and ski jumping.

Nordic Combined is a two-part competition that combines cross-country skiing and ski jumping. Events: Individual Large Hill/10km, Individual Normal Hill/10km, Team Large Hill, 4x5km

Individual Large Hill/10km, Individual Normal Hill/10km, Team Large Hill, 4x5km New York Connections : None

: None US Medals, all-time: 4 (1 gold, 3 silver)

11) Short Track Speed Skating

Dates: Feb. 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 16

Feb. 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 16 Events: 500m, 1,000m, 1,500m, 3,000m relay (women’s only), 5,000m relay (men’s only)

500m, 1,000m, 1,500m, 3,000m relay (women’s only), 5,000m relay (men’s only) New York Connections : None

: None US Medals, all-time: 20 (4 gold, 7 silver, 9 bronze)

12) Skeleton

Dates: Feb. 7-12

Feb. 7-12 Events: Men’s, Women’s

Men’s, Women’s New York Connections : None

: None US Medals, all-time: 8 (3 gold, 4 silver, 1 bronze)

13) Ski Jumping

Dates: Feb. 3-7, 9-14

Feb. 3-7, 9-14 Events: Normal Hill Individual, Mixed Normal Hill Team, Large Hill Individual (Men’s), Large Hill Team (Men’s)

Normal Hill Individual, Mixed Normal Hill Team, Large Hill Individual (Men’s), Large Hill Team (Men’s) New York Connections : None

: None US Medals, all-time: 1 (bronze)

14) Snowboard

Dates: Feb. 5-12, 14-15

Feb. 5-12, 14-15 Events: Big Air, Halfpipe, Slopestyle, Parallel Giant Slalom, Snowboard Cross

Big Air, Halfpipe, Slopestyle, Parallel Giant Slalom, Snowboard Cross New York Connections : Hagen Kearney born in Buffalo, NY, Julia Marino born in Brooklyn NY

: US Medals, all-time: 31 (14 gold, 7 silver, 10 bronze)

15) Speed Skating