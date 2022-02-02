2022 Winter Olympics schedule, events, New York connections

Competitions have begun at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing despite the Opening Ceremonies officially kicking off the games this Friday.
For the next two weeks, 15 different winter sports will captivate the athletics world where Team USA — as always — will bring a heavy contingent as they’ll attempt to top the medal count once again. There even will be some New York influence at these games to bring a local flavor.
Take a look at everything the Winter Games has to offer:
2022 Winter Olympics sports, schedule
1) Alpine Skiing
- Dates: Feb. 3-17, 19
- Events: Alpine Combined, Downhill, Giant Slalom, Super-G, Slalom, Mixed Team Parallel
- New York Connections: Tricia Mangan, a 2-time Olympian, is from Buffalo, NY
- US Medals, all-time: 47 (17 gold, 20 silver, 10 bronze)
2) Biathlon
- Dates: Feb. 5, 7-8, 11-13, 15-16, 18-19
- What is it?: Biathlon combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.
- New York Connections: None
- US Medals, all-time: None
3) Bobsled
- Dates: Feb. 10-20
- Events: Two-Man/Two-Woman Bobsled, Four-Man Bobsled (Men’s), Monobob (Women’s)
- New York Connections: Hunter Church is from Cadyville, NY
- US Medals, all-time: 25 (7 gold, 10 silver, 8 bronze)
4) Cross-Country Skiing
- Dates: Feb. 5-6, 8, 10-13, 16, 19-20
- Men’s Events: 15km Classical, 30km Skiathlon, 50km Freestyle, 4x10km Relay, Sprint Freestyle, Team Sprint Classic
- Women’s Events: 10km Classic, 15km Skiathlon, 30km Freestyle, 4x5km Relay, Fprint Freestyle, Team Sprint Classic
- New York Connections: None
- US Medals, all-time: 2 (1 gold, 1 silver)
5) Curling
- Dates: Feb. 10-20
- Events: Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Doubles
- New York Connections: None
- US Medals, all-time: 2 (1 gold, 1 bronze)
6) Figure Skating
- Dates: Feb. 4, 6-8, 10, 12, 14-15, 17-19
- Events: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Pair Skating, Ice Dance, Team Event
- New York Connections: Ashley Cain-Gribble (pair skating) represents the Skating Club of New York located at Chelsea Piers. Kaitlin Hawayek (Ice Dance) is from East Aurora, NY
- US Medals, all-time: 51 (15 gold, 16 silver, 20 bronze)
7) Freestyle Skiing
- Dates: Feb. 3, 5-10, 13-19
- Events: Aerials, Slopestyle, Halfpipe, Moguls, Ski Cross
- New York Connections: Chris and Jon Lillis hail from Pittsford, NY, Olivia Giaccio is from Mount Kisco, NY, Devin Logan (2014 silver medalist in slopestyle) was born in Oceanside, NY, and Dylan Walczyk is from Rochester, NY
- US Medals, all-time: 25 (8 gold, 9 silver, 8 bronze)
8) Ice Hockey
- Dates: Feb. 3-20
- Events: Men’s, Women’s
- New York Connections: Nick Abruzzese (forward) is from Slate Hill, NY, Aaron Ness (defenseman) was drafted by the New York Islanders 2008, Hayley Scamurra (forward) is from Getzville, NY
- US Men’s Medals, all-time: 11 (2 gold, 8 silver, 1 bronze)
- US Women’s Medals, all-time: 6 (2 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze)
9) Luge
- Dates: Feb. 2-10
- Events: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Open Doubles, Team Relay
- New York Connections: Jonny Gustafson (Massena, NY), Sean Hollander (Lake Placid, NY), Chris Mazdzer (Saranac Lake, NY)
- US Medals, all-time: 6 (3 silver, 3 bronze)
10) Nordic Combined
- Dates: Feb. 6-9, 12-17
- What is it?: Nordic Combined is a two-part competition that combines cross-country skiing and ski jumping.
- Events: Individual Large Hill/10km, Individual Normal Hill/10km, Team Large Hill, 4x5km
- New York Connections: None
- US Medals, all-time: 4 (1 gold, 3 silver)
11) Short Track Speed Skating
- Dates: Feb. 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 16
- Events: 500m, 1,000m, 1,500m, 3,000m relay (women’s only), 5,000m relay (men’s only)
- New York Connections: None
- US Medals, all-time: 20 (4 gold, 7 silver, 9 bronze)
12) Skeleton
- Dates: Feb. 7-12
- Events: Men’s, Women’s
- New York Connections: None
- US Medals, all-time: 8 (3 gold, 4 silver, 1 bronze)
13) Ski Jumping
- Dates: Feb. 3-7, 9-14
- Events: Normal Hill Individual, Mixed Normal Hill Team, Large Hill Individual (Men’s), Large Hill Team (Men’s)
- New York Connections: None
- US Medals, all-time: 1 (bronze)
14) Snowboard
- Dates: Feb. 5-12, 14-15
- Events: Big Air, Halfpipe, Slopestyle, Parallel Giant Slalom, Snowboard Cross
- New York Connections: Hagen Kearney born in Buffalo, NY, Julia Marino born in Brooklyn NY
- US Medals, all-time: 31 (14 gold, 7 silver, 10 bronze)
15) Speed Skating
- Dates: Feb. 5-8, 10-13, 15, 17-19
- Events: 500m, 1,000m, 1,500m, 3,000m (women’s only), 5,000m, 10,000m (men’s only), Mass Start, Team Pursuit
- New York Connections: None
- US Medals, all-time: 68 (28 gold, 22 silver, 18 bronze)