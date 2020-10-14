Opinion: How in the world is Adam Gase still the head coach of the Jets?

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It’s only a matter of time before the New York Jets get something right, right?

After decades of mediocrity, indignations, and embarrassments, something has to sway this franchise’s way at some point.

It’s impossible to whiff this much for this long where almost everything the organization touches turns rotten.

Or maybe it is when you have a steady stream of incompetent decision-makers distributed throughout the franchise.

Gang Green’s latest mortification came late Tuesday night when they released disgruntled running back Le’Veon Bell — the former All-Pro star once considered to be one of the very best rushers in the game — after just 17 games over one-plus seasons.

It was an ugly divorce, too, as the 28-year-old never saw the good graces of head coach Adam Gase, who arrived shortly before Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal. And it showed.

Gase — the so-called “brilliant offensive mind” — couldn’t find a way to utilize one of the best dual-threat backs the NFL has seen in recent years in an offense devoid of any sort of playmaking.

Chalk it up to a bad offensive line or the defense keying in on Bell, but at the end of the day, it’s head-coaching negligence and cluelessness.

But it hasn’t stopped at Bell.

Under Gase, the Jets have shipped away one of the best safeties in the game in Jamal Adams and have their franchise quarterback, Sam Darnold, on an island where he famously saw ghosts last season and has had zero help due to a lack of playmakers and offensive line.

It’s gotten so bad now that the Jets are on course for the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, providing a clear shot at taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and abandoning the Darnold experiment before it could even get off the ground.

Yet somehow, Gase is still here, coaching in the NFL.

This is the same guy that derailed the careers of Ryan Tannehill, Devante Parker, and Kenyan Drake while he was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. All three are now thriving in greener pastures away from Gase while the Dolphins are in the throes of another rebuild.

If you’re Jets general manager Joe Douglas, wouldn’t it be easier to find a head coach with a half of a brain rather than having to now rebuild an entire team that has given away or given up on its best players?

Wouldn’t owner Christopher Johnson — who is inching his way toward Dolan status as one of the worst owners in professional sports — realize the labeling of Gase as that “brilliant offensive mind” last month was a shortsighted, hastily-planned blunder?

The Gase loyalty makes no sense. Then again, the Jets don’t really foray into the realm of sensibility often, do they?