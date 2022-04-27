Guard Paris Kea waived by New York Liberty as season nears

The New York Liberty waived guard Paris Kea on Wednesday, just over a week before they’re set to open the 2022 WNBA season.

Kea had been taking part in Liberty camp after she signed a training camp contract on Jan. 14 and had not played since 2020. She sat out last season after Kea had ACL reconstruction surgery to repair her left knee.

New York Liberty waive Paris Kea. Thank you @pariskea22 for your contributions on and off the court. 🗽 pic.twitter.com/tjt0bWx8e3 — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) April 27, 2022

The former 25th overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft appeared in 11 games with the Liberty after she signed with the team midseason in 2020. Kea averaged 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists in 15 minutes per game that season with New York and shot 39.4% from beyond the arc.

Kea started five games that year for the Liberty.

Teammate Sami Whitcomb had been excited to have Kea back when she spoke with amNewYork at the start of training camp last week. “Paris has been really great even just in the few days,” Whitcomb said.

The Liberty open their season on Saturday, May 7 when they host the Connecticut Sun at 6 p.m. at Barclays Center. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN as part of the league’s opening weekend.

The season opener will mark the franchise’s second year calling the Brooklyn-based Barclays Center their home since Joe Tsai took over ownership of the team in 2019.