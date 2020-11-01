Patrick Mahomes rips through Jets for 5 TDs as Chiefs roll in Week 8 | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It was just as bad and ugly as everyone expected.

The New York Jets were thumped by the 7-1 Kansas City Chiefs, 35-9, on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium to fall to 0-8 on the season.

It’s the first time since 1996 that the Jets have started a season with eight-straight losses.

In yet another non-competitive effort, the Jets conceded five passing touchdowns from Chiefs superstar quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, who completed 31-of-42 passes for 416 yards.

While he didn’t play the entire day due to the nature of the blowout, Mahomes single-handedly put up more than twice the number of yards as the entire Jets’ offense at the time of his exit early in the fourth quarter.

Following another promising start to the day, the Jets’ offense disappeared in the second half, posting just 64 yards in the final two quarters after putting up 157 in the first half.

Week 8 was the second-straight game in which offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains called the plays as third-year quarterback Sam Darnold was limited to just 133 yards on the day.

His offense fell into the dangerous pattern of trading Mahomes touchdowns for field goals, falling into an early first-half hole.

Kansas City reeled off a 90-yard drive on their opening possession, ending with a Mecole Hardman 30-yard scamper off a screen pass before Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill with a 36-yard score wide-open in the back of the end zone with just over a minute left in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the Jets’ opening two drives stalled in Chiefs territory, ending with a pair of Sergio Castillo field goals that included a 55-yarder to make it a 14-6 game early in the second

Following the first punt of the game — coming from the Chiefs — the Jets had a 12-play drive lose steam in Kansas City territory again as Castillo’s third successful kick of the day from 48 yards out cut New York’s deficit to five.

It wouldn’t last long, though, as the Chiefs punched right back, going 76 yards in less than two minutes to re-take a commanding advantage going into the half. With 58 seconds remaining, Mahomes underhand flipped a bolt to tight end Travis Kelce, who had three catches on the drive, from three yards out to put Kansas City up 21-9.

The Jets frantically drove down into Chiefs territory in the final minute to attempt another Castillo field goal, but it was blocked as time expired.

It capped off a first half in which Mahomes completed 17-of-20 passes for 213 yards and those three scores.

He would nab his fourth of the game with a looping 26-yard fade to the corner of the end zone to Demarcus Robinson to make it a three-possession game with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter.

Darnold looked to reaggravate his right shoulder early in the fourth quarter when he was hit hard near the area on 3rd-&-10 scramble that fell five yards short of a first down.

He managed to return to the game, though his return had no bearing on the success fo the Jets’ offense

To add insult to injury, Mahomes aired out his fifth touchdown of the day on the ensuing drive, connecting with Hill from 41 yards out to blow the doors off the Jets’ Week 8.

That was all for Mahomes, as he was replaced by veteran backup Chad Henne for the remainder of the day.