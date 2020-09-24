Pending approval, Steve Cohen to make Sandy Alderson Mets president

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Sandy Alderson return has all but been confirmed as the veteran executive will be brought in as New York Mets team president as soon as Steve Cohen takes over majority ownership of the club.

““If I am fortunate enough to be approved by Major League Baseball as the next owner of this iconic franchise, Sandy Alderson will become president of the New York Mets and will oversee all Mets baseball and business operations,” Cohen said in a statement (h/t Joel Sherman). “Sandy is an accomplished and respected baseball executive who shares my philosophy of building an organization and a team the right way. I am excited to have Sandy in a key leadership role with the Mets if my purchase of the team is approved. Lets’ Go Mets!”

The 72-year-old spent eight seasons as the Mets’ general manager from 2011-2018, building a National League pennant winner in 2015 despite being handcuffed by the low-spending Wilpon family.

Being appointed to such a position gives Alderson the power to hire a new general manager if Brodie Van Wagenen is removed from his post. A source alerted amNewYork Metro earlier this week that the team could very well be making a change at the position this offseason.

The return of Alderson isn’t necessarily a revolutionary one for a team that is in desperate need of a shakeup at the very top, but it is a safe one as Cohen’s first potential move as Mets owner. Alderson is a well-respected, established baseball mind that brings stability to an organization that desperately needs it.

It also further peddles the notion that Cohen won’t have much of an issue getting the necessary approval from the 29 other MLB club owners.