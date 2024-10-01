Pete Rose, MLB hit king banned for betting, dead at 83

Reds great Pete Rose stands by as the 1976 Big Red Machine Reds team is honored before the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, June 24, 2016.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Pete Rose, Major League Baseball’s all-time hits leader who was banned from the game and Hall of Fame for gambling, died at the age of 83 on Monday.

Rose was one of the more controversial, hypocritical talents in the game’s history during a playing career that spanned from 1963 to 1986 with the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and Montreal Expos.

“The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Pete Rose,” the team released in a statement.

Known as “Charlie Hustle” for his endless motor and cut-throat style of play, Rose recorded 4,256 hits, which is one of three MLB records he holds. He also has played in the most games (3,562) and has the most at-bats (14,053).

Rose was a three-time World Series winner, clinching back-to-back titles with the Reds — known as the “Big Red Machine” — in 1975 and 1976. Four years later, he won another championship with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 17-time All-Star batted .303 with 160 home runs. He won the 1963 NL Rookie of the Year award and the 1973 MVP.

“Major League Baseball extends its deepest condolences to Pete Rose’s family, his friends across the game, and the fans of his hometown of Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Montreal and beyond who admired his greatness, grit and determination on the field of play,” a statement from MLB read. “May he rest in peace.”

Following his playing days, Rose took over as manager of the Reds, but commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti banned him for life in 1989 for gambling on games, including placing bets on his own team.

In the decades that followed, Rose requested reinstatement multiple times, including in 2020 when his lawyer, Ray Genco, told amNewYork that MLB’s punishment has evolved into a “ disproportionate ” one, citing the ruling of the Houston Astros following their 2017 cheating scandal.

“It’s not just about the Astros,” Genco told amNewYork. “It’s a whole set of circumstances that shows the game has evolved, the standard for punishment has evolved, and that Pete is no longer a threat to the integrity of the game.”

Current MLB commissioner Rob Manfred never yielded, though, even after the game introduced legal sports betting in stadiums — though players and coaches gambling on games remains illegal.

For more MLB news like this Pete Rose update, visit AMNY.com