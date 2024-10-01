Pete Rose, MLB hit king banned for betting, dead at 83

Pete Rose, Major League Baseball’s all-time hits leader who was banned from the game and Hall of Fame for gambling, died at the age of 83 on Monday.
Rose was one of the more controversial, hypocritical talents in the game’s history during a playing career that spanned from 1963 to 1986 with the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and Montreal Expos.
“The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Pete Rose,” the team released in a statement.
Known as “Charlie Hustle” for his endless motor and cut-throat style of play, Rose recorded 4,256 hits, which is one of three MLB records he holds. He also has played in the most games (3,562) and has the most at-bats (14,053).
Rose was a three-time World Series winner, clinching back-to-back titles with the Reds — known as the “Big Red Machine” — in 1975 and 1976. Four years later, he won another championship with the Philadelphia Phillies.
The 17-time All-Star batted .303 with 160 home runs. He won the 1963 NL Rookie of the Year award and the 1973 MVP.
“Major League Baseball extends its deepest condolences to Pete Rose’s family, his friends across the game, and the fans of his hometown of Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Montreal and beyond who admired his greatness, grit and determination on the field of play,” a statement from MLB read. “May he rest in peace.”