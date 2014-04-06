Pettitte, Rivera, Posada to join Jeter for home opener first pitch

Yankee fans attending today’s home opener will have a blast from the past as they celebrate Derek Jeter’s final season.

The recently retired Andy Pettitte and Mariano Rivera will throw out the first pitch with Jeter and former backstop Jorge Posada catching before Monday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at 1:05 p.m.

Pettitte and Rivera, the 13th and 14th former Yanks to throw a home opener first pitch, will receive the “Pride of the Yankees Award” at the 35th Annual Homecoming Dinner following the game.