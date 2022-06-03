Phillies fire Joe Girardi: Ex-Yankee manager out after 22-29 start

The Philadelphia Phillies have announced the firing of manager Joe Girardi in a tweet this morning that sent shockwaves throughout Major League Baseball.

Girardi had gone 132-141 in his two and a half years as the manager in Philadelphia. The Phillies were a struggling 22-29 before his dismissal.

President Dave Dombrowski said in a statement that a “new voice” was needed after the disappointing start. Bench coach Rob Thomson has been named interim manager for the club through the end of the 2022 season.

While issues within the bullpen and lineup decisions plagued Girardi for most of his tenure in Philadelphia, recent reports have shown a serious issue within the energy of the ballclub.

In a recent article from the Philadelphia Inquirer, pitcher Kyle Gibson remarked, “Why does it not look like we’re having fun?” after a family member questioned the team back in May.

Even with the latest concerns, the Phillies main problem over the last few seasons has been a poor bullpen. This season, the Phillies rank 20th in baseball with a 4.31 ERA and dead last in BB/9 rate.

Their defense hasn’t been much better. The Phillies rank in the bottom half of the league in errors committed and defensive runs saved.

Joe Girardi’s Yankees and Mets Past

Joe Girardi’s history in baseball spans over 30 years as both a player and manager.

As a manager, Girardi led the Yankees to a World Series title in 2009. Girardi accumulated a 910-710 record with the Bronx Bombers before having his contract not extended by the Yankees in 2017 following a loss in the ALCS to the Houston Astros.

Back in 2019, the New York Mets had actually interviewed Joe Girardi for their managerial position but ended up missing out after Girardi was hired in Philly. The Mets ended up going with Carlos Beltran, who then resigned after the Astros cheating scandal was made public, and the rest, as they say, is history.

For Joe Girardi, his tenure for Philadelphia closes the door on what was once the best hiring of the off-season.

No comment has been made by Girardi at this time.

