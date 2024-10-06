Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Islanders

Islanders place Pierre Engvall on waviers ahead of 2nd season of 7-year deal

By Posted on
Pierre Engvall Islanders
Pierre Engvall (Photo: New York Islanders)

The New York Islanders placed eight players on waivers Sunday afternoon, but none more prominent than winger Pierre Engvall. 

The veteran winger, acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2023 NHL trade deadline, scored five goals and four assists in 18 games before signing a seven-year deal prior to the start of the 2023-24 season.

Expected to make a legitimate push toward a first-career 20-goal season, the 28-year-old posted only half of that in 74 games last year to go with 18 assists.

He fell out of favor on multiple occasions with head coach Patrick Roy, who took over in January last season and was benched multiple times down the stretch of a campaign that ended in the first round of the playoffs for a second straight year against the Carolina Hurricanes. 

In two games during the preseason, Engvall was a minus-5, prompting Roy to bench him once again. He spent much of the last week skating with the extras, further suggesting he was losing out on a lineup spot. 

With six years left on his contract, Engvall is owed $18 million and has a 16-team no-trade list. He will report to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport if he clears.

For more on Pierre Engvall and the Islanders, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Related Articles

More from around NYC