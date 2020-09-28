Predicting the 2020 MLB postseason: AMNY Sports weighs in

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An unprecedented Major League Baseball postseason is upon us, featuring 16 teams, eight best-of-three Wild Card series, bubbles, and a whole lot of unpredictability.

The playoffs start Tuesday with four games on tap, providing a March Madness feel to October baseball.

If the truncated 60-game season suggested anything, it’s that the Commissioner’s Trophy can be won by anyone in the tournament, ensuring that the next month will bring edge-of-your-seat stuff almost every night.

While it’s difficult to predict the unpredictable, amNewYork sports editor Joe Pantorno, editor-in-chief Robb Pozarycki, and staff writer Alex Mitchell attempted to foresee how things would play out this fall:

American League Wild Card Series

Matchup Joe Pantorno’s pick Alex Mitchell’s pick Robb Pozarycki’s pick #1 Rays vs. #8 Blue Jays Rays Rays Rays #4 Indians vs. #5 Yankees Indians Yankees Indians #3 Twins vs. #6 Astros Twins Twins Twins #2 Athletics vs. #7 White Sox Athletics White Sox Athletics

National League Wild Card Series

Matchup Joe’s pick Alex’s pick Robb’s pick #1 Dodgers vs. #8 Brewers Dodgers Dodgers Dodgers #4 Padres vs. #5 Cardinals Padres Padres Padres #3 Cubs vs. #6 Marlins Cubs Cubs Marlins #2 Braves vs. #7 Reds Reds Reds Reds

American League Divisional Series

Joe’s pick Alex’s pick Robb’s pick

Rays over Indians Yankees over Rays Rays over Indians Athletics over Twins White Sox over Twins Athletics over Twins

National League Divisional Series

Joe’s pick Alex’s pick Robb’s pick Dodgers over Padres Padres over Dodgers Dodgers over Padres Reds over Cubs Reds over Cubs Reds over Marlins

American League Championship Series

Joe’s pick Alex’s pick Robb’s pick Rays over Athletics Yankees over White Sox Athletics over Rays

National League Championship Series

Joe’s pick Alex’s pick Robb’s pick Dodgers over Reds Reds over Padres Dodgers over Reds

2020 World Series