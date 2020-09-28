Quantcast
Predicting the 2020 MLB postseason: AMNY Sports weighs in

Joe Pantorno
September 28, 2020
Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres are one of the feel-good stories heading into MLB's postseason. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

An unprecedented Major League Baseball postseason is upon us, featuring 16 teams, eight best-of-three Wild Card series, bubbles, and a whole lot of unpredictability.

The playoffs start Tuesday with four games on tap, providing a March Madness feel to October baseball.

If the truncated 60-game season suggested anything, it’s that the Commissioner’s Trophy can be won by anyone in the tournament, ensuring that the next month will bring edge-of-your-seat stuff almost every night.

While it’s difficult to predict the unpredictable, amNewYork sports editor Joe Pantorno, editor-in-chief Robb Pozarycki, and staff writer Alex Mitchell attempted to foresee how things would play out this fall:

American League Wild Card Series

Matchup Joe Pantorno’s pick Alex Mitchell’s pick Robb Pozarycki’s pick
#1 Rays vs. #8 Blue Jays Rays Rays Rays
#4 Indians vs. #5 Yankees Indians Yankees Indians
#3 Twins vs. #6 Astros Twins Twins Twins
#2 Athletics vs. #7 White Sox Athletics White Sox Athletics

National League Wild Card Series

Matchup Joe’s pick Alex’s pick Robb’s pick
#1 Dodgers vs. #8 Brewers Dodgers Dodgers Dodgers
#4 Padres vs. #5 Cardinals Padres Padres Padres
#3 Cubs vs. #6 Marlins Cubs Cubs Marlins
#2 Braves vs. #7 Reds Reds Reds Reds

American League Divisional Series

Joe’s pick Alex’s pick Robb’s pick
Rays over Indians Yankees over Rays Rays over Indians
Athletics over Twins White Sox over Twins Athletics over Twins

National League Divisional Series

Joe’s pick Alex’s pick Robb’s pick
Dodgers over Padres Padres over Dodgers Dodgers over Padres
Reds over Cubs Reds over Cubs Reds over Marlins

American League Championship Series

Joe’s pick Alex’s pick Robb’s pick
Rays over Athletics Yankees over White Sox Athletics over Rays

National League Championship Series

Joe’s pick Alex’s pick Robb’s pick
Dodgers over Reds Reds over Padres Dodgers over Reds

2020 World Series

Joe’s pick Alex’s pick Robb’s pick
Dodgers over Rays Yankees over Reds Dodgers over Athletics

