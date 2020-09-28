Predicting the 2020 MLB postseason: AMNY Sports weighs in

An unprecedented Major League Baseball postseason is upon us, featuring 16 teams, eight best-of-three Wild Card series, bubbles, and a whole lot of unpredictability.
The playoffs start Tuesday with four games on tap, providing a March Madness feel to October baseball.
If the truncated 60-game season suggested anything, it’s that the Commissioner’s Trophy can be won by anyone in the tournament, ensuring that the next month will bring edge-of-your-seat stuff almost every night.
While it’s difficult to predict the unpredictable, amNewYork sports editor Joe Pantorno, editor-in-chief Robb Pozarycki, and staff writer Alex Mitchell attempted to foresee how things would play out this fall:
American League Wild Card Series
|Matchup
|Joe Pantorno’s pick
|Alex Mitchell’s pick
|Robb Pozarycki’s pick
|#1 Rays vs. #8 Blue Jays
|Rays
|Rays
|Rays
|#4 Indians vs. #5 Yankees
|Indians
|Yankees
|Indians
|#3 Twins vs. #6 Astros
|Twins
|Twins
|Twins
|#2 Athletics vs. #7 White Sox
|Athletics
|White Sox
|Athletics
National League Wild Card Series
|Matchup
|Joe’s pick
|Alex’s pick
|Robb’s pick
|#1 Dodgers vs. #8 Brewers
|Dodgers
|Dodgers
|Dodgers
|#4 Padres vs. #5 Cardinals
|Padres
|Padres
|Padres
|#3 Cubs vs. #6 Marlins
|Cubs
|Cubs
|Marlins
|#2 Braves vs. #7 Reds
|Reds
|Reds
|Reds
American League Divisional Series
|Joe’s pick
|Alex’s pick
|Robb’s pick
|Rays over Indians
|Yankees over Rays
|Rays over Indians
|Athletics over Twins
|White Sox over Twins
|Athletics over Twins
National League Divisional Series
|Joe’s pick
|Alex’s pick
|Robb’s pick
|Dodgers over Padres
|Padres over Dodgers
|Dodgers over Padres
|Reds over Cubs
|Reds over Cubs
|Reds over Marlins
American League Championship Series
|Joe’s pick
|Alex’s pick
|Robb’s pick
|Rays over Athletics
|Yankees over White Sox
|Athletics over Rays
National League Championship Series
|Joe’s pick
|Alex’s pick
|Robb’s pick
|Dodgers over Reds
|Reds over Padres
|Dodgers over Reds
2020 World Series
|Joe’s pick
|Alex’s pick
|Robb’s pick
|Dodgers over Rays
|Yankees over Reds
|Dodgers over Athletics