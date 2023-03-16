Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
College Basketball

Princeton stuns Arizona 59-55 in March Madness

By Josh Dubow, AP Sports Writer Posted on
Princeton
Princeton forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) scores a basket in front of Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
AP Photo/José Luis Villegas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tosan Evbuomwan and Princeton used a late-game run to earn the school’s first NCAA Tournament win in 25 years, topping No. 2 seed Arizona 59-55 on Thursday.

The 15th-seeded Tigers (22-9) scored the final nine points to finish the upset, holding the Pac-12 Tournament champion scoreless over the final 4:21.

Evbuomwan scored 15 points in Princeton’s first tournament victory since beating UNLV in 1998 when current coach Mitch Henderson was a player for the Tigers.

Princeton advanced to play seventh-seeded Missouri in the second round of the South Region. The Tigers beat Utah State 76-65.

Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points for the Wildcats (28-7), who haven’t won a tournament game in consecutive years since 2014-15.

For more March Madness coverage, visit amNewYork

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC