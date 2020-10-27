Report: Jets trying to trade away Quinnen Williams | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York Jets’ purge looks to be operating on all cylinders as they are trying to trade defensive lineman Quinnen Williams before the league’s Nov. 3 deadline, according to the New York Daily News’ Manish Mehta.

Should the Jets be successful, it will be an awfully short stay for the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama. But the Jets’ ineptitude under owner Christopher Johnson and head coach Adam Gase has forced general manager Joe Douglas to begin executing a complete overhaul of the 0-7 team.

They’ve already parted ways with star safety Jamal Adams before the season began, former All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell was released earlier this month and edge defender Jordan Willis was sent to the San Francisco 49ers last week.

Douglas’ plan is simple despite the dizzying onslaught of rumors and banishments: Acquire as much draft capital as possible to start building from the ground up.

Williams would certainly help accrue that capital considering he’s just in his second year and showing signs of developing into an impressive presence on the defensive line.

He has three sacks and 28 combined tackles in seven games this year, which already eclipses his season totals from his rookie campaign in 2019 (13 games).

According to Pro Football Reference, his 17 tackles against the run are fourth-most among all interior defensive linemen in the league while his 12.2% run-stop mark is third in the NFL.

However, it is still puzzling why a 23-year-old promising defender would not be in the Jets’ plans moving forward. Especially because he’s under team control until at least 2022 with a fifth-year team option.

Mehta noted that the Jets “aren’t asking for the moon,” when it comes to Williams, which means that he will not net them a first-round pick in return, but the Jets will be looking for multiple picks, including a second-rounder.